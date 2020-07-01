1048 S EDISON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 2 level detached home in the heart of Arlington! Beautiful hardwood floors on entire main level & upper level! Renovated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances! New HVAC & water heater! Washer & dryer. Huge deck over looking private backyard-perfect for entertaining. Fantastic location and minutes from Washington, D.C. Steps the Arlington Transit known as "ART" that connects to the Metrobus, nearby Metrorail stations, Virginia Railway Express, and other local bus systems!