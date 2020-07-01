All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

1048 S EDISON STREET

1048 South Edison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1048 South Edison Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful 2 level detached home in the heart of Arlington! Beautiful hardwood floors on entire main level & upper level! Renovated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances! New HVAC & water heater! Washer & dryer. Huge deck over looking private backyard-perfect for entertaining. Fantastic location and minutes from Washington, D.C. Steps the Arlington Transit known as "ART" that connects to the Metrobus, nearby Metrorail stations, Virginia Railway Express, and other local bus systems!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 S EDISON STREET have any available units?
1048 S EDISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1048 S EDISON STREET have?
Some of 1048 S EDISON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 S EDISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1048 S EDISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 S EDISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1048 S EDISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1048 S EDISON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1048 S EDISON STREET offers parking.
Does 1048 S EDISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1048 S EDISON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 S EDISON STREET have a pool?
No, 1048 S EDISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1048 S EDISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1048 S EDISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 S EDISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1048 S EDISON STREET has units with dishwashers.

