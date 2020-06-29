All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:55 PM

5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR

5962 Burning Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5962 Burning Sunrise Drive, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath with converted garage. Ceramic tile throughout home. Easy access to I-10. Please verify school if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR have any available units?
5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR pet-friendly?
No, 5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR offer parking?
Yes, 5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR offers parking.
Does 5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR have a pool?
No, 5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR does not have a pool.
Does 5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR have accessible units?
No, 5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5962 BURNING SUNRISE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

