All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Memorial Towers.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Memorial Towers
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

Memorial Towers

5400 Memorial Dr · (205) 512-3260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5400 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,419

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,419

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1247 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1247 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1247 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Memorial Towers.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Memorial Towers Apartments
in Houston, Texas

Welcome home to Memorial Towers Apartments! Our community offers more than your standard apartment living, it offers a lifestyle! Settle into one of our studio, one, or two bedroom apartments. If you are searching for an inviting and relaxing space, you’re in luck! Each of our floorplans offer a fully-equipped kitchen with a stainless-steel appliance package, washer/dryers in-unit, and designer hardwood flooring to ensure that you’ll love calling Memorial Towers Apartments home.

Memorial Towers Apartments offers many exclusive amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Take in views of the Galleria and downtown Houston skyline from your new home or relax by our refreshing saltwater pool with outdoor daybeds. We also proudly offer a state-of-the-art fitness facility with free weights and cardio equipment with integrated smart screens and WiFi, as well as a resident lounge with a kitchen, large screen television, ping pong ta

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $30/month, Pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage $30-$50/month, Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Memorial Towers have any available units?
Memorial Towers has 19 units available starting at $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Memorial Towers have?
Some of Memorial Towers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Memorial Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Memorial Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Memorial Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Memorial Towers is pet friendly.
Does Memorial Towers offer parking?
Yes, Memorial Towers offers parking.
Does Memorial Towers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Memorial Towers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Memorial Towers have a pool?
Yes, Memorial Towers has a pool.
Does Memorial Towers have accessible units?
No, Memorial Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Memorial Towers have units with dishwashers?
No, Memorial Towers does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Memorial Towers?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
San Brisas
2020 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77054
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
Twin Pines
1109 W 25th St
Houston, TX 77008
Tanglebrook Apartments
1410 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity