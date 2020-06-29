Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access cats allowed bbq/grill bike storage internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving trash valet

Memorial Towers Apartments

in Houston, Texas



Welcome home to Memorial Towers Apartments! Our community offers more than your standard apartment living, it offers a lifestyle! Settle into one of our studio, one, or two bedroom apartments. If you are searching for an inviting and relaxing space, you’re in luck! Each of our floorplans offer a fully-equipped kitchen with a stainless-steel appliance package, washer/dryers in-unit, and designer hardwood flooring to ensure that you’ll love calling Memorial Towers Apartments home.



Memorial Towers Apartments offers many exclusive amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Take in views of the Galleria and downtown Houston skyline from your new home or relax by our refreshing saltwater pool with outdoor daybeds. We also proudly offer a state-of-the-art fitness facility with free weights and cardio equipment with integrated smart screens and WiFi, as well as a resident lounge with a kitchen, large screen television, ping pong ta