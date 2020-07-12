/
washington avenue memorial park
354 Apartments for rent in Washington Avenue - Memorial Park, Houston, TX
58 Units Available
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,660
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1301 sqft
ALEXAN LOWER HEIGHTS offers a decidedly modern and convenient apartment community. Located south of Houston’s historic Heights neighborhood and just minutes from downtown, you’ll find yourself in the center of almost everything Houston has to offer.
26 Units Available
Azure
1111 Durham Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,100
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,197
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1112 sqft
This community is near Cleveland Park, Buffalo Bayou, and Katy Freeway. Amenities include a business center, club room, garage parking, and fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, Bluetooth speaker integration, and stainless steel appliances.
36 Units Available
Sawyer Heights Lofts
2424 Sawyer Heights St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1260 sqft
Leafy, uber-modern apartment complex that overlooks a sun-drenched courtyard, just a stone's throw from Stude Park. Loft-style apartments have high ceilings, patio, and walk-in closets. Situated in historic Houston Heights neighborhood.
23 Units Available
Bayou on the Bend
5201 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1472 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1895 sqft
Upscale apartments within walking distance of everything the Memorial neighborhood has to offer. Drink in views of the Buffalo Bayou from spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments or while soaking in the rooftop infinity pool.
31 Units Available
Viridian Design District
7100 Old Katy Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,023
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1224 sqft
Community built in 2015, so residents will be amongst the first to live in their homes. Gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry, stone backsplashes, granite and quartz countertops. Fitness center equipped for TRX, yoga, and spinning. Direct access to I-610 and I-10.
49 Units Available
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,235
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1315 sqft
Sophisticated interior design with ceramic tile flooring, Italian-made espresso cabinetry, granite countertops. Resort-style pool with spectacular central fountain. Across the street from Spotts Park and access to Buffalo Bayou bike trails.
14 Units Available
2411 Washington
2411 Washington Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,434
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1228 sqft
Brand new community means residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Bold interiors with stainless steel appliances and hardware, granite countertops and espresso cabinetry. Tiered sundeck around the resort-style pool. Expansive, grassy double-gated dog park.
36 Units Available
Estates at Memorial Heights
616 Memorial Heights Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,058
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1265 sqft
Pet-friendly property with a dog park. Residents can work out in the interior basketball court or relax in the swimming pool.
23 Units Available
Siena at Memorial Heights
600 Studemont St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1460 sqft
Located in the prime Memorial Heights area. Very near the Buffalo Bayou walking trail and the I-10, 610, 59, and many other major roads. Residents have private gated garages and get to live in a property influenced by classical Italian architecture next to elegant landscapes.
35 Units Available
Cheval Apartments
7105 Old Katy Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1104 sqft
Located in the Memorial Park area, all units have in-unit laundry and dishwashers. Tenants have access to a putting green, wine room, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool, serene tea solarium and Jacuzzi.
33 Units Available
AMLI Memorial Heights
3003 Memorial Ct, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1696 sqft
Sophisticated interiors with crown molding and solid oak cabinetry. Resort-style pool and spa set in brick sun deck. State-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, plus showers and private lockers. Two parking garages with direct access to building.
22 Units Available
The Core
3990 Washington Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1362 sqft
Industrial-chic design with stained concrete or wood-style flooring. Courtyards with resort-style pools, fountains, grill areas, and shaded seating. Less than a mile to I-10 and Buffalo Bayou Park.
57 Units Available
Jackson Hill
320 Jackson Hill St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,690
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,130
1560 sqft
Stunning city views with luxury interior design. Kitchen features Whirlpool appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinets, plus an island with wine chiller. Units have 9- to 10-foot bedroom ceilings.
45 Units Available
Memorial Hills
4200 Scotland St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1291 sqft
These luxury apartment homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private yards. In Rice Military, moments from downtown Houston. Near Washington Avenue shopping and green spaces like Memorial Park and Buffalo Bayou.
13 Units Available
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,227
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
985 sqft
Two-story resident lounge with billiards and coffee bar. Courtyard with resort-style pool, outdoor lounges and grill area. Distressed walnut wood-style flooring, granite countertops, and subway tile backsplashes. Minutes to I-10/Katy Freeway or Buffalo Bayou green space.
16 Units Available
Windsor Shepherd
611 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,145
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1166 sqft
Easy access to Houston amenities. Larger apartments including loft penthouse area. Apartments offer granite countertops, high ceilings and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, outdoor bar and game area, and sky lounge.
35 Units Available
Virage
100 Detering St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Airy floorplans and large windows. Kitchens with designer lighting, tile backsplashes and granite countertops. Rooftop lounge with city view. Less than a mile to Memorial Park.
39 Units Available
Pearl Washington
5454 Washington Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,563
1444 sqft
Three miles from Downtown Houston puts residents in the heart of the city's social scene. Modern floor plans and amenities like EVgo car-charging stations. One, two, and three bedrooms with hardwood floors and balcony.
34 Units Available
Elan Memorial Park
920 Westcott St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
1285 sqft
Beautiful units include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Expansive clubhouse offers swimming pool, coffee bar, yoga, gym and bike storage. Internet access included.
27 Units Available
Left Banks River Oaks
5353 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,420
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1532 sqft
On Memorial Drive west of Westcott Street and north of the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens. Modern, home-style apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite countertops. Luxurious living and dining rooms. Apartments well window-lit.
139 Units Available
The Parker
160 Birdsall St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,510
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1209 sqft
Perfect location off Memorial Drive with easy access to 610, I-10 and I-45. Close to Theater District, Memorial Park and walking/biking trails. Units feature cable, fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
31 Units Available
Heights West End
4020 Koehler St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,100
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1215 sqft
Features modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Downtown living with fitness- and business-focused community amenities, including a conference room, pool and gym. Near downtown 'digs' in Houston, including bars, pubs and farmers market.
23 Units Available
Windsor Memorial
3131 Memorial Ct, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,435
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings and large windows for spacious living. Resort-style pool with shaded cabana lounges. Game room with billiards, plus a cigar room for kicking back in style. Easy access to walking and biking trails along the Buffalo Bayou.
17 Units Available
Sunrise By The Park
155 Birdsall St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
980 sqft
Wide open living spaces with nine foot ceilings and large windows. Bike storage and repair station available, along with loaner bikes. Fully equipped fitness center with yoga space. Less than a mile to Memorial Park.
