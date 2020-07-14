All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:39 PM

Hayden at Enclave

Open Now until 6pm
12951 Briar Forest Dr · (281) 205-3547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12951 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F0330 · Avail. Aug 22

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

Unit F0304 · Avail. Aug 22

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

Unit B1234 · Avail. Oct 1

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B1031 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit F0822 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit B0322 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hayden at Enclave.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
Upscale interiors. World-class amenities. Welcome home to Hayden at Enclave. Located near the Energy Corridor on Briar Forest Drive, our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Westside Houston, Texas, embody luxury. Indulge in a better way of life. Featuring modern and generously sized interiors, your new home boasts top-of-the-line upgrades, including a unique sunroom perfect for gardening. The immaculate community grounds feature three resort-inspired swimming pools where you can take a dip at your leisure.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: dependent on approval
Move-in Fees: $150 (Admin Fee)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $12.50 (Monthly) Pest Control $5.00 (Monthly)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: 100 lb weight limit, Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Parking available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Other: $25/month. Surface Parking available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hayden at Enclave have any available units?
Hayden at Enclave has 35 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Hayden at Enclave have?
Some of Hayden at Enclave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hayden at Enclave currently offering any rent specials?
Hayden at Enclave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hayden at Enclave pet-friendly?
Yes, Hayden at Enclave is pet friendly.
Does Hayden at Enclave offer parking?
Yes, Hayden at Enclave offers parking.
Does Hayden at Enclave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hayden at Enclave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hayden at Enclave have a pool?
Yes, Hayden at Enclave has a pool.
Does Hayden at Enclave have accessible units?
Yes, Hayden at Enclave has accessible units.
Does Hayden at Enclave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hayden at Enclave has units with dishwashers.
