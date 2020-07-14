Hayden at Enclave

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: dependent on approval
Move-in Fees: $150 (Admin Fee)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $12.50 (Monthly) Pest Control $5.00 (Monthly)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: 100 lb weight limit, Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Parking available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Other: $25/month. Surface Parking available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.