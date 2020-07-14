Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access online portal tennis court volleyball court cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport internet cafe key fob access lobby package receiving

Upscale interiors. World-class amenities. Welcome home to Hayden at Enclave. Located near the Energy Corridor on Briar Forest Drive, our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Westside Houston, Texas, embody luxury. Indulge in a better way of life. Featuring modern and generously sized interiors, your new home boasts top-of-the-line upgrades, including a unique sunroom perfect for gardening. The immaculate community grounds feature three resort-inspired swimming pools where you can take a dip at your leisure.