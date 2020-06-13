/
/
new braunfels
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM
167 Apartments for rent in New Braunfels, TX📍
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1001 sqft
Spacious 2/1.5 with patio Downstairs apartment - Spacious 2/1.5 1152 sq ft ( $899 downstairs with carpet) IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. (Appliances and countertop colors may vary.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Landa Park
57 Units Available
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
40 Units Available
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
42 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
21 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
43 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$943
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
196 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
30 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
22 Units Available
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$925
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1027 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour! Tacara Westpointe Village luxury apartments. Live in the heart of the vacation destination town of New Braunfels.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
$
59 Units Available
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$920
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1109 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of natural light near Highway 337. Floorplans feature granite countertops, large windows and private laundry. Residents have access to community yoga equipment and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
12 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,174
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1297 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:57am
3 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:54am
10 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,172
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
17 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 Rosalie
307 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
307 Rosalie Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3/2.5/2 Duplex Minutes from Shopping and Entertainment! - Spacious 3/2.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside
1 Unit Available
161 Creekside Way
161 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
78130 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1265 Old FM 306
1265 Old Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1261 sqft
1265 Old FM 306 Available 07/14/20 Live Within Walking Distance From Historic Gruene! Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Upgraded Amenities! - Live Within Walking Distance From Historic Gruene! Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Upgraded Amenities! This Home has
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
931 Langesmill Br
931 Langesmill Br, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1719 sqft
931 Langesmill Br Available 06/15/20 1 MONTH FREE RENT!! Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome with Stainless Appliances! Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! - 1 Month FREE Rent! Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
208 Anne Louise Drive
208 Anne Louise Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1194 sqft
208 Anne Louise Drive Available 07/15/20 Great 3/2/1 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Close to IH35! - Great 3/2/1 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Close to IH35 for Commuting! Features Include: Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave,
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
717 Milestone Park
717 Milestone Park, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1459 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2.5/2 Townhome Close to Shopping and Restaurants! Refrigerator / Stacked Washer & Dryer Included! - Old Mill NB Builders by Jimmy Jacobs. Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In New Braunfels, the median rent is $829 for a studio, $1,013 for a 1-bedroom, $1,263 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,690 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New Braunfels, check out our monthly New Braunfels Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the New Braunfels area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, and Concordia University-Texas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Braunfels from include San Antonio, Austin, Pflugerville, Cedar Park, and San Marcos.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX