Apartment List
/
TX
/
san marcos
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:54 PM

105 Apartments for rent in San Marcos, TX

📍
Blanco Gardens
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,346
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community also offers gym, pool, parking, and conference room. Great location close to dining, parks, and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
17 Units Available
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1150 sqft
Hardwood floors and granite counters in air-conditioned apartments. Internet cafe, media room and 24-hour gym on-site. Within walking distance of the Red Oak Village Shopping Center and movie theater. Next to I-35.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
$
Blanco Gardens
18 Units Available
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$987
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Nest Apartments! Our beautiful community offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring modern finishes, designer colors, and superior attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
$
40 Units Available
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1473 sqft
McCarty Commons, a vibrant lifestyle community in the heart of San Marcos, satisfies those who want to be connected to the surrounding area, minutes from business hubs, shopping, dining & recreation.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
15 Units Available
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1252 sqft
New elegant apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds offer clubhouse, media center, playground, business center, pool and more. Minutes from downtown San Marcos amenities and Texas State University.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
6 Units Available
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right off I-35. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse and basketball court. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances, and patios or a balcony.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1022 sqft
San Marcos apartment community near I-35. One- and two-bedroom homes feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry, and stainless-steel appliances. Community amenities include a dog park, a pool with sun deck, and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$992
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
996 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$952
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1078 sqft
Encino Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 26 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country. Offering comfortably priced 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes less than 5 minutes from the San Marcos Historic Downtown Square.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:00pm
$
5 Units Available
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Welcome Home to Park Hill Apartment Homes! Tucked away in a wooded oasis, our cozy community offers a variety of thoughtfully created one and two bedroom apartment homes for you to choose from while still being just minutes away from everything you
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1223 sqft
Backs onto Blanco River with downtown a short drive away along Hopkins Street. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with hardwood cabinets, black appliances, private balcony/patio and in-unit W/D. Clubhouse, gated community. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
$
21 Units Available
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature air conditioning, built-in bookshelves, fireplaces and washer/dryer. Community includes swimming pool, BBQ grills, volleyball court and pet stations. Located close to Texas State University, Bobcat Stadium and William and Eleanor Crook Park.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
235 HAY BARN
235 Hary Barn Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1420 sqft
NEW ON MARKET - CUTE HOME, GREAT LOCATION IN BETWEEN SAN MARCOS AND AUSTIN, CLOSER TO SAN MARCOS. AVAILABLE NOW......3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE. PET CASE BY CASE DECISION W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. COME VIEW TODAY!! (RLNE5640754)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Blanco Gardens
1 Unit Available
806 Barbara Dr
806 Barbara Drive, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1170 sqft
Neat Home with Lots of Character - The character in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath plus Bonus Room/Large Office will make you fall in love with its character.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holland Street
1 Unit Available
124 E Holland
124 East Holland Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1288 sqft
124 E Holland Available 07/31/20 124 E Holland - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485 Charming home located in an established neighborhood with great access to TxState campus, local restaurants and grocery stores.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3939 S Interstate 35
3939 I 35, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
78666 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
119 Crest Drive
119 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1375 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING NEW PAINT! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Duplex Ready for Tenants - Available NOW...This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Duplex is conveniently located on the end of a cul-de-sac and close to Texas State Bus stop.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
105 LBJ Cove
105 Lbj Cove, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
105 LBJ Cove Available 08/06/20 Great Price on 3/1 Duplex - 3/1 Duplex on quiet culdesac...close to TX ST Campus...but not too close !! Yard maintenance is included in rent. Looking for quality Tenant who will appreciate a quality place to live.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
875 Sagewood Trail
875 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2710 sqft
Check Out This 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath! - AVAILABLE 6/26: Move-in day is just around the corner! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath features hardy plank vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, carpet in bedrooms, washer, dryer in unit and a 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rio Vista
1 Unit Available
128 Riviera
128 Riviera Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
128 Riviera Available 08/31/20 - HOUSE- CA/CH, DW, RANGE, FRIDGE, W/D CONNECTIONS, CARPORT, STORAGE BUILDING, Tenant is required to keep the gas on***NO PETS*** No Pets Allowed (RLNE4207239)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Blanco Gardens
1 Unit Available
617 Conway
617 Conway Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1168 sqft
617 Conway Available 06/22/20 617 Conway - 2004 built home with nice yard. Many trees and fenced back yard. House is close to San Marcos river and easy access to Texas State. Tile floors everywhere but bedrooms, Bedrooms have carpet. (RLNE5814459)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
122 Crest Drive
122 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
122 Crest Drive Available 07/23/20 Spacious and Clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex with Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, two-story duplex is located at the end of a col-de-sac.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin Square - Bishops Crossing
1 Unit Available
2018 Hearthstone Dr
2018 Hearthstone Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
Great Neighborhood - Stylish Interior - Hard Surface Flooring Throughout - Immediate Move In available! Reduced deposit with well qualified applicant. Call office to set up an appointment. 512-667-6485 LB V No Pets Allowed (RLNE5812808)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
887 Sagewood Trl
887 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1373 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Duplex

Median Rent in San Marcos

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Marcos is $963, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,199.
Studio
$789
1 Bed
$963
2 Beds
$1,199
3+ Beds
$1,607
City GuideSan Marcos
It's pronounced San Marcus

More than 10,000 years ago, San Marcos was a river town. More than 10,000 years later, San Marcos is still a river town, with a present day population spoiled by the pleasures of spring-fed waters and an old Austin atmosphere. Necessities include a guitar, a case of beer, and a tube for floating the San Marcos River.

Getting Around Town

The only public transportation system is CARTS (taken from the local supermarket – bring a friend to push - kidding), a rural bus that runs throughout central Texas and is less than convenient for most residents. However, Texas State students can enjoy a very convenient intra-urban and interurban bus system, the Bobcat Tram. Most rentals, shopping, and activities are easy to walk or bike to, and traffic is never too terrible. The worst congestion is on Aquarena Springs Drive and Allen Parkway, being the two major routes to the Texas State University campus and the most frantic escape after classes let out.

Parking

San Marcos is a great city to be a tow truck driver. These guys are really banking, with plenty of students, tourists, and even some unsuspecting locals on which to prey. Never park in a shopping center around campus unless you are shopping there, and only there. Store owners and tow truck drivers keep a close eye on the parking lots, and they will tow your car without hesitation. Don't even think about walking next door or across the street without taking your car with you. Street parking, on the other hand, is less prone to predatory tow trucks, but more prone to parking tickets. Just a half of a millisecond over the stated time limit, and you can bet you'll be getting a ticket. Rumor has it that San Marcus meter maids have olympic sanctioned chronometers and zero sense of humor.

College Town Quirks

Having such a large student population, the culture as well as the rental market sways with the seasons, with most students moving out of apartments during winter and summer breaks. For the best availabilities, look for apartments in the off season, when classes are not in session.

San Martian Fish People

The culture of San Marcos creates a very unique breed of happy river rats who spend most of their days fishing, kayaking, snorkeling, tubing, and simply relaxing along the San Marcos River. Guitar, mandolin, trumpet, ukulele, drums, and harmonica are often heard along the banks, as many lifetime locals and freshly transplanted Austin musicians like to play down by the water, especially at City Park near the top of the river, and at Rio Vista Park, downstream near the tube shoot. There are also lots of festivals and events on the banks of the San Marcos, with great local bands, Austin bands, as well as some big name acts. So, if you are new to town or have been living under a rock for the last 10,000 years (climb out - you're just being lazy and need a shower), then it's high time you get your built-in floating device to the river for some local company, dankmusic, and refreshing spring water.

Cityscape

West of I-35

The Texas State University campus is located here, at the top of a tiring hill that will literally take your breath away. Many students ride the bus less than a few hundred yards just to avoid taking on the steep incline, especially during the 100+ degree Bobcat days of summer. The scene on the west side is usually filled with backpack-wearing, bicycle-riding and hill-climbing students.. In the afternoons, you will witness a similar scene, except the people will be wearing swimsuits instead of backpacks.

Down the hill from the Texas State campus is where San Martians go to eat, drink, and shop. Numerous coffee houses provide caffeine as well as art and music. Alvin Ord's is probably the most popular sandwich shop, and rightfully so, with a short but divinely delicious menu, some really cool employees, good music on the radio, and thousands of doodles on the tables, walls, and booths (try the Salvation). There several bars and live music venues within walking distance, where you can hear just about every type of music alive, from jazz to drum circles, reggae to bluegrass, gypsy-punk, blues, country and funk... I can go on, but you get the idea.

Inexpensive rentals are available a bit further from campus, including apartments, trailer parks, tiny houses, and large, eclectically designed hillside homes. Here, there is a large population of fun-loving, music-making locals that come together for singer/songwriter circles at Cheatham Street Warehouse, as well as at nearby house parties and barbecues. Pricewise, the flatter the landscape, the lower the rental rates, with a few exceptions near the river.

Whether you choose to live on campus, around downtown, up in the hills, or in the less expensive flatlands, the west side has everything you could need within easy biking distance.

East of I-35

On the east side of town there is much less traffic, both in the river and on the roads. Life east of the interstate is a lot quieter, with mostly residential areas where people like to come home to sleep, not to have a party. The day time is full of outdoors activities, with plenty of river access points, including the enormous area with the mouthful-of-a-name, John. J. Stokes San Marcos River City Park.

Housing includes a few off-campus student rentals, plenty of affordable townhomes and plain-Jane apartments, as well as house rentals and trailer parks (it's Texas, after all)

On the farthest reaches of the city's southern boundary, you will find a huge outlet mall that will bring any shopaholic to their knees, and just a little farther you will find the Texas Ski Ranch, a general heaven-on-earth for wakeboarders, trick skiers, knee-boarders, skateboarders, BMX riders, dirt bikers, and everyone else that just likes to chill out and watch some extreme sports. Featuring an amazing skate park, a dirt bike area, a cable lake with rails and jumps that encircle a tiny island of grazing goats, and a full bar upstairs overlooking the water, this has got to be one of the coolest places in all of Texas.

Now is the time for the long, winding, hilly road to your new home. No matter where you land in this city, the river will always flow, and your cup will always runneth over.

June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Marcos Rent Report. San Marcos rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Marcos rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

San Marcos rent trends were flat over the past month

San Marcos rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in San Marcos stand at $964 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,199 for a two-bedroom. San Marcos' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Marcos, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Marcos rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in San Marcos, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. San Marcos is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • San Marcos' median two-bedroom rent of $1,199 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in San Marcos.
    • While San Marcos' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Marcos than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Marcos.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in San Marcos?
    In San Marcos, the median rent is $789 for a studio, $963 for a 1-bedroom, $1,199 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,607 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Marcos, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in San Marcos?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in San Marcos include Blanco Gardens.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around San Marcos?
    Some of the colleges located in the San Marcos area include Texas State University, Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, and Austin Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to San Marcos?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Marcos from include San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock, Pflugerville, and New Braunfels.

    Similar Pages

    San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
    San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
    San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Blanco Gardens