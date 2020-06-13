105 Apartments for rent in San Marcos, TX

Cityscape

West of I-35

The Texas State University campus is located here, at the top of a tiring hill that will literally take your breath away. Many students ride the bus less than a few hundred yards just to avoid taking on the steep incline, especially during the 100+ degree Bobcat days of summer. The scene on the west side is usually filled with backpack-wearing, bicycle-riding and hill-climbing students.. In the afternoons, you will witness a similar scene, except the people will be wearing swimsuits instead of backpacks.

Down the hill from the Texas State campus is where San Martians go to eat, drink, and shop. Numerous coffee houses provide caffeine as well as art and music. Alvin Ord's is probably the most popular sandwich shop, and rightfully so, with a short but divinely delicious menu, some really cool employees, good music on the radio, and thousands of doodles on the tables, walls, and booths (try the Salvation). There several bars and live music venues within walking distance, where you can hear just about every type of music alive, from jazz to drum circles, reggae to bluegrass, gypsy-punk, blues, country and funk... I can go on, but you get the idea.

Inexpensive rentals are available a bit further from campus, including apartments, trailer parks, tiny houses, and large, eclectically designed hillside homes. Here, there is a large population of fun-loving, music-making locals that come together for singer/songwriter circles at Cheatham Street Warehouse, as well as at nearby house parties and barbecues. Pricewise, the flatter the landscape, the lower the rental rates, with a few exceptions near the river.

Whether you choose to live on campus, around downtown, up in the hills, or in the less expensive flatlands, the west side has everything you could need within easy biking distance.

East of I-35

On the east side of town there is much less traffic, both in the river and on the roads. Life east of the interstate is a lot quieter, with mostly residential areas where people like to come home to sleep, not to have a party. The day time is full of outdoors activities, with plenty of river access points, including the enormous area with the mouthful-of-a-name, John. J. Stokes San Marcos River City Park.

Housing includes a few off-campus student rentals, plenty of affordable townhomes and plain-Jane apartments, as well as house rentals and trailer parks (it's Texas, after all)

On the farthest reaches of the city's southern boundary, you will find a huge outlet mall that will bring any shopaholic to their knees, and just a little farther you will find the Texas Ski Ranch, a general heaven-on-earth for wakeboarders, trick skiers, knee-boarders, skateboarders, BMX riders, dirt bikers, and everyone else that just likes to chill out and watch some extreme sports. Featuring an amazing skate park, a dirt bike area, a cable lake with rails and jumps that encircle a tiny island of grazing goats, and a full bar upstairs overlooking the water, this has got to be one of the coolest places in all of Texas.

Now is the time for the long, winding, hilly road to your new home. No matter where you land in this city, the river will always flow, and your cup will always runneth over.