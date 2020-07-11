Apartment List
124 Apartments for rent in Austin, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Austin apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
16 Units Available
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1419 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Austin’s beautiful Hill Country, The Park at Estancia is a peaceful retreat away from it all, yet close to everything the vibrant city of Austin has to offer.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
22 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
60 Units Available
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,320
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1177 sqft
A perfect compliment to the vibrant local music and nightlife of South Congress, this modern understated residence is home for people who want to be near the heart of Austin.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
24 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
36 Units Available
Riverside
RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,233
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,502
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1296 sqft
A stylish home near the riverfront and the area's best trails. Each home features custom interiors with a walk-in closet, wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. Pool-side cabanas and soundproof jam studio.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
53 Units Available
East Cesar Chavez
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,651
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1238 sqft
Eastside location near shops, dining and more. Kitchens feature dishwasher and ice maker. Pet-friendly community with shuffleboard, yoga, gym and pool. Media room and Internet access.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
39 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Meadows
420 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,138
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,136
1362 sqft
Hi-tech fitness and training center and resort-style pool with Wi-Fi sundeck. Elegant lighting throughout, cable TV included and internet access. Game room, pool table, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
35 Units Available
North Burnet
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,068
1590 sqft
Units come with laundry, private balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Green community with beautiful courtyard. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Car charging for electric vehicles.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
65 Units Available
North Burnet
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,136
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1352 sqft
Gated community with three swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center and dog parks. Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fireplaces and private balconies. Close to The Domain Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
27 Units Available
Dawson
Tree
3715 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1194 sqft
Pet-friendly complex featuring sophisticated interiors, modern kitchens with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Trash valets, a green community, and a 24-hour gym adds to the luxury. In South 1st District, moments from downtown Austin.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
26 Units Available
South Lamar
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,370
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1086 sqft
The Groves at South Lamar offer edgy, modern living that is so Austin. Loft-like spaces with all the latest design elements combine with a great, social courtyard where you can meet up with friends.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,091
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1146 sqft
Call us today for more information! Mesa Verde boasts a convenience like no other.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
48 Units Available
Govalle
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1280 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Austin
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1271 sqft
In between MoPac Expressway and I-35. Close to Univ. of Texas, Texas Capitol, Pease District Park, Frank Erwin Center, 2nd Street District, University Medical Center Breckenridge, and the Colorado River. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors, package receiving, spa, and street parking.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1084 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
19 Units Available
Scofield Farms
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1080 sqft
Near Interstate 35 and the Shops at Tech Ridge, these modern apartments feature efficient appliances, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to a communal tennis court.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
24 Units Available
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1287 sqft
In South Austin, nestled in a wooded setting. Walking trails, pet spa, yoga lawn. Apartment homes feature wine fridges and hardwood-like floors. A commuter's dream with easy access to IH-35 and TX-45 toll road.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
19 Units Available
Canyon Springs at Bull Creek
7700 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1173 sqft
Close to Bull Creek and N Capital of Texas Highway. Built-in bookshelves, fireplace, oversized closets, video library, and gated entrance. Pet-friendly (with some limitations).
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
65 Units Available
Crestview
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,085
758 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1007 sqft
Located within walking distance from the Red Line and shopping hubs of Austin. Spacious homes have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
St. Johns
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
865 sqft
Perfectly situated between lush, tranquil nature and vibrant downtown Austin, these apartments are recently renovated and offer fireplaces, as well as relaxing bathtubs. Pet-friendly with refreshing pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Sweetbriar
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1328 sqft
Close to Highway 35, Williamson Creek, McKinney Falls State Park, St. Edward's University, Capital Metro Bus Transit, great shopping at Southpark Meadows, and the South Congress district in the southwest area of Austin. Highly walkable, pet-friendly apartments, Car2Go available at community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,093
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1238 sqft
Situated along FM 734 and close to local shops and amenities. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community includes a pool, a racquetball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
27 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1310 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
931 sqft
Perfect convenience with shopping and Concordia University within walking distance. One- to three-bedroom apartments are pet friendly and have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pool and hot tub, plus playground for kids.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Austin, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Austin apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Austin apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

