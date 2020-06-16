Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like LP1 Research - #501.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
LP1 Research - #501
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:44 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
LP1 Research - #501
4907 Duval Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4907 Duval Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Hyde Park classic! 3 bedrooms / 1 Bath. Large deck looks over great back yard, perfect for entertaining. Extra storage in back shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does LP1 Research - #501 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #501 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #501's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is LP1 Research - #501 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #501 pet-friendly?
No, LP1 Research - #501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does LP1 Research - #501 offer parking?
No, LP1 Research - #501 does not offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #501 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #501 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #501 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #501 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #501 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Grove at Northwest Hills
3517 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A
Austin, TX 78751
Beck at Wells Branch
2801 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl
Austin, TX 78741
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin