Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55/ Adult
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 and $300 for second pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet per month
restrictions: We offer 30 days to pay fees and deposit with approved credit. No Aggressive breeds: Meet and Greet is required. Pets must be on leash at all times when outside.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $40/month. Permit Parking Only, with limited guest parking. Covered Parking available for $40.