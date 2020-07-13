All apartments in Austin
Polo Club
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Polo Club

Open Now until 6pm
8519 Cahill Dr · (980) 365-8067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8519 Cahill Dr, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0325 · Avail. now

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 411 sqft

Unit 0308 · Avail. now

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 411 sqft

Unit 0108 · Avail. Sep 2

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2210 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,051

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 0503 · Avail. now

$1,051

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 2203 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,106

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Polo Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
Polo Club is a welcoming community in Austin, TX that is sure to make you proud to call one of our wonderful apartments home. As you enter each spacious layout, you will be greeted by a ceramic tile entry that expands into a large living room, where you can entertain guests or relax and watch a movie. Moving through the apartment, you will notice excellent upgrades like a wood-burning fireplace and French doors. As you make your way to the kitchen, you will be delighted to know that we have unique designs that include new cabinetry and appliances. These homes include washer and dryer connections for added convenience. With the ability to do chores at home, you will have more time to relax on your private patio or balcony and take in the beautiful sights that border this community. When your clothes are all clean, you can fold them in an oversized bedroom that comes complete with a walk-in closet to hold your entire wardrobe.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55/ Adult
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 and $300 for second pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet per month
restrictions: We offer 30 days to pay fees and deposit with approved credit. No Aggressive breeds: Meet and Greet is required. Pets must be on leash at all times when outside.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $40/month. Permit Parking Only, with limited guest parking. Covered Parking available for $40.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Polo Club have any available units?
Polo Club has 20 units available starting at $859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Polo Club have?
Some of Polo Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Polo Club currently offering any rent specials?
Polo Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Polo Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Polo Club is pet friendly.
Does Polo Club offer parking?
Yes, Polo Club offers parking.
Does Polo Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Polo Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Polo Club have a pool?
Yes, Polo Club has a pool.
Does Polo Club have accessible units?
No, Polo Club does not have accessible units.
Does Polo Club have units with dishwashers?
No, Polo Club does not have units with dishwashers.
