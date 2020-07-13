Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub

Polo Club is a welcoming community in Austin, TX that is sure to make you proud to call one of our wonderful apartments home. As you enter each spacious layout, you will be greeted by a ceramic tile entry that expands into a large living room, where you can entertain guests or relax and watch a movie. Moving through the apartment, you will notice excellent upgrades like a wood-burning fireplace and French doors. As you make your way to the kitchen, you will be delighted to know that we have unique designs that include new cabinetry and appliances. These homes include washer and dryer connections for added convenience. With the ability to do chores at home, you will have more time to relax on your private patio or balcony and take in the beautiful sights that border this community. When your clothes are all clean, you can fold them in an oversized bedroom that comes complete with a walk-in closet to hold your entire wardrobe.