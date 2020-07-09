All apartments in Austin
908 E 32nd St Apt 203

908 32nd St · No Longer Available
Location

908 32nd St, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classy remodeled condo on edge of downtown and UT campus. Walk to UT Football games.

See the AirBnb listing at https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/26870587?location=Austin%2C%20TX%2C%20United%20States&s=R_4FXZo_

This is a beautifully remodeled condo in the Hancock neighborhood on the northern edge of Austin's vibrant downtown and the University of Texas campus.

The condo has easy access to restaurants, shopping (including two grocery stores), downtown, and the University of Texas campus. The Darrell K Royalï¿½??Texas Memorial Stadium is about a 10 minute walk from the unit. There is very easy access to Interstate 35 for both north and south bound travelers.

Hancock is a comfortable, safe, residential neighborhood conveniently located just west of I-35 and north of the University of Texas and downtown. Despite being close to the center of the city, the neighborhood is quiet, with many single-family homes on streets lined with mature trees.

The area also has parks, bike-friendly streets, and an abundance of green space. Shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, fitness centers, and live music are readily available in the neighborhood, and public transportation is easily accessible.

The neighborhood is popular with families, university students and faculty, and professionals who work downtown.

Hancock also boasts the par 35 nine hole Hancock Golf Course. It is a short 5 minute walk from the condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 E 32nd St Apt 203 have any available units?
908 E 32nd St Apt 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 E 32nd St Apt 203 have?
Some of 908 E 32nd St Apt 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 E 32nd St Apt 203 currently offering any rent specials?
908 E 32nd St Apt 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 E 32nd St Apt 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 E 32nd St Apt 203 is pet friendly.
Does 908 E 32nd St Apt 203 offer parking?
Yes, 908 E 32nd St Apt 203 offers parking.
Does 908 E 32nd St Apt 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 E 32nd St Apt 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 E 32nd St Apt 203 have a pool?
Yes, 908 E 32nd St Apt 203 has a pool.
Does 908 E 32nd St Apt 203 have accessible units?
No, 908 E 32nd St Apt 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 908 E 32nd St Apt 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 E 32nd St Apt 203 has units with dishwashers.

