908 E 32nd St Apt 203

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classy remodeled condo on edge of downtown and UT campus. Walk to UT Football games.



See the AirBnb listing at https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/26870587?location=Austin%2C%20TX%2C%20United%20States&s=R_4FXZo_



This is a beautifully remodeled condo in the Hancock neighborhood on the northern edge of Austin's vibrant downtown and the University of Texas campus.



The condo has easy access to restaurants, shopping (including two grocery stores), downtown, and the University of Texas campus. The Darrell K Royalï¿½??Texas Memorial Stadium is about a 10 minute walk from the unit. There is very easy access to Interstate 35 for both north and south bound travelers.



Hancock is a comfortable, safe, residential neighborhood conveniently located just west of I-35 and north of the University of Texas and downtown. Despite being close to the center of the city, the neighborhood is quiet, with many single-family homes on streets lined with mature trees.



The area also has parks, bike-friendly streets, and an abundance of green space. Shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, fitness centers, and live music are readily available in the neighborhood, and public transportation is easily accessible.



The neighborhood is popular with families, university students and faculty, and professionals who work downtown.



Hancock also boasts the par 35 nine hole Hancock Golf Course. It is a short 5 minute walk from the condo.