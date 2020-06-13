/
horseshoe bay
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 PM
30 Apartments for rent in Horseshoe Bay, TX📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1101 The Cape A1
1101 The Cape, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1485 sqft
1101 The Cape A1 Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. **$4,000.00 per month. Minimum term: 4 months.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
112 Big Sky
112 Big Sky, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3250 sqft
Recently remodeled Horseshoe Bay home with outstanding views of the lake and hill country from almost every room! This open concept floor plan includes a study, master and main living areas on the first floor and two bedrooms with en suite
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Bay Point
100 Bay Point Drive, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Rent INCLUDES Water, Sewer, Trash & Landscaping. Escape townhomes are very popular because they offer what many clients need: Single level, two bedrooms, two baths, one car garage with room for golf cart storage.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2101 First Street
2101 1st St, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1456 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two bath manufactured home in Horseshoe Bay South - Marble Falls School District. Large kitchen, dining, living room area. Split bedroom plan. Laundry room with washer/dryer connections. Easy access to Lake LBJ boat ramp.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
301 Nattie Woods
301 Nattie Woods, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1975 sqft
Contemporary, custom home in the highly desirable Summit Rock development. Home boasts open and airy living spaces that are flooded with natural light and feature breathtaking views of Lake LBJ, Summit Rock Golf Course and the Texas Hill Country.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
109 Sunshine #4
109 Sunshine #4, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1617 sqft
Wonderful East-facing golf course view townhome available for lease. Walking distance to the new Caprock complex with panoramic views of Ram Rock #1, and the Hill Country! Being leased with all appliances including kitchen fridge, washer/ dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411
1202 Hi Stirrup, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1248 sqft
This 1,248sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Very efficient floor plan with a large open space living room and bedrooms that benefit from tons of natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121
1215 Hi Stirrup, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1298 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 1,298 sq ft one story townhouse located next to Slick Rock golf course club house. This amazing townhouse has a very nice open floor plan, large kitchen, extra storage area and a large outdoor patio.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
305 Poker Chip
305 Poker Chip, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Make yourself at home in this unique condo, in the heart of horseshoe bay. Downstairs living space has a center fireplace surrounded by floor to ceiling windows and sliding glass doors.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
405 Apache Tears
405 Apache Tears, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2488 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Apache Tears in Horseshoe Bay. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 2 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
123 Lost Spur, Unit 2
123 Lost Spur, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This lovely apartment is on the ground floor has 3 bedrooms (one can be a great office) and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a beautiful view of the golf course with a sliding door that leads to the patio. Nice closets.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110
1214 Hi Stirrup #110, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
Affordable golf course living on Slick Rock golf course in Horseshoe Bay. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1,248 sq ft townhouse is a ground floor, corner unit.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
200 Ranch Road 2831
200 Ranch Road 2831, Llano County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3200 sqft
Barndominium for lease. 4 bedrooms/3 baths, high end finishes. Apt. is on the second floor with offices below. High end finishes throughout this spacious, well appointed apartment. No pets allowed. Additional office space available as well.
Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
31 Units Available
Homestead at Mormon Mill
1301 Max Copeland Drive, Marble Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Explore a unique community created with a passion for quality. The Homestead at Mormon Mill promotes a relaxed atmosphere with modern rustic luxury living where you can feel at home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
39 Units Available
Residences At Panther Hollow
501 Panther Hollow Dr, Marble Falls, TX
Studio
$999
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1081 sqft
Welcome to Residences at Panther Hollow, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Marble Falls, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
702 Claremont Pkwy B
702 Claremont Parkway, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Unit B Available 07/03/20 Spacious 3 bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 299421 Spacious unit, with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and a half bath in the downstairs living area. Washer and dryer hook-ups. One car garage and fenced in backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
300 Avenue R, #A
300 Avenue S, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1175 sqft
Affordable three bedroom, two bath duplex with over 1100 square feet of living space. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher provided. Central heat and air, washer and dryer connections. Lawn care provided. Available for move in July 10.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
107 E Wildflower
107 East Wildflower Boulevard, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2070 sqft
Spacious family home with three bedrooms, two and one half baths, great room and more. Over 2000 square feet of living space. Ready for move in July 10. Sorry, no pets.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
405 S Avenue S, #B
405 Avenue S, Marble Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
805 sqft
Nice two bedroom, one bath duplex - close to elementary school and more. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer connections. Central heat and air. Sorry no pets. Ready for move in July 10.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
606 Pecan Valley
606 Pecan Valley Drive, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1359 sqft
Two for the price of one! The main house is two bedrooms with one bath. The detached guest house out back is one bedroom, one bath with a small kitchen. Great for mother in law suite. Nice tree covered lot. Small pets considered.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
501 S Avenue N, #10
501 South Avenue O, Marble Falls, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
600 sqft
Great deal with water, sewer and trash paid by the landlord - $60 value. Two bedroom, one bath unit with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Washer/dryer connections. Central heat and air.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
702 Sherwood Downs
702 Sherwood Downs Drive, Granite Shoals, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1859 sqft
Spacious ranch style single story home with over 1800 square feet of living space. Three bedrooms, two bath with split bedroom plan. Large corner lot. Living room features beamed ceilings. Large laundry room inside. Ready for move in.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1600 Stony Ridge, #9
1600 Stoney Ridge Ct, Marble Falls, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$795
962 sqft
Spacious two bedroom, one and one-half bath, apartment walking distance to Office Depot and Home Depot. 950 square feet. Updated flooring, paint and more. This is a downstairs unit - no stairs to climb.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
109 Turkey Run
109 Turkey Run, Meadowlakes, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1797 sqft
3/2/2 Hidden Falls golf course home for rent in the Meadowlakes Subdivision. Home has been updated with fresh paint throughout. Screened in patio and fenced back yard. Open floor plan concept with split bedroom floor plan.
