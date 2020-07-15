Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
5 Apartments For Rent Near TLU
Middletowne
1111 State Hwy 123 Byp N, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-ventilated units with vast windows, balconies and plenty of storage space. Community with barbecue grill, resident garden and sparkling pool. Located just minutes from the I-10 and Highway 123.
410 Bismark Street
410 Bismark Street, Seguin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1120 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom home in the heart of Seguin just minutes from anywhere in town. New laminate flooring throughout the home. Covered carport & large front covered patio with a storage shed in the backyard shaded by large mature trees.
217 W Humphreys Street
217 West Humphreys Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
924 sqft
Very well kept 2 story 2BR, could be a 3BR, 2BA home in down town area. Nice front porch, all appliances convey, nice back porch to enjoy your evenings. Near schools, shopping, walking distance to church, see to appreciate!
719 ERWIN ST
719 Erwin St, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
756 sqft
Are you looking for quiet country living? Don't miss out on this one! Recently remodeled one bed, one bath that includes stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Fenced yard, laundry room, and shed in the back yard.
1302 Canary Lane
1302 Canary Lane, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Beautiful 3/2. Ready for move in. Fresh paint throughout. NO PETS ALLOWED. New tile shower in Master bath. No carpet in home. Fenced in backyard. Sprinkler system. $35 application fee for each adult over 18 years.
