Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

AMLI at Mueller

1900 Simond Ave · (224) 801-3195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
"Lease Today & Receive ONE MONTH FREE! Ask for details. Expiration date: 7/31/20"
Location

1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 3-1059 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 2-4014 · Avail. now

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 3-2051 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-3027 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 2-4027 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 4-1041 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,594

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-3018 · Avail. now

$2,082

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 2-4036 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 3-1061 · Avail. now

$2,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI at Mueller.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
car charging
coffee bar
dog grooming area
green community
hot tub
package receiving
AMLI at Mueller is located in the heart of the 700-acre Mueller mixed-use urban village. Our Central Austin apartments, with 7,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurants, are within walking distance of Mueller Lake Park and over 13 miles of hike and bike trails. Residents of AMLIs Mueller apartments also enjoy the convenience of the Mueller Retail Center, which includes 500,000 square feet of retail shops. With convenient access to I-35, downtown Austin and The University of Texas are within a 2 to 5 mile drive.Residents of AMLIs Austin apartments will enjoy outstanding amenities including a resort-style pool, courtyard with cabana, grills and outdoor living rooms, expansive fitness zone, cyber zone and conference room, and social hub with java bar. Our pet-friendly community also offers a paw wash, gated parking garage and more. AMLIs Central Austin apartments offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans that are highlighted by gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, elegant granite countertops, MasterWood plank flooring, designer lighting, and spacious patios and balconies. Choosing our Mueller apartments is a choice to minimize environmental impact, maximize energy efficiency and embrace a healthier living environment because our Austin apartments are LEED Platinum & ENERGY STAR Certified and AEGB One Star Rated.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $100 - $200
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned. Reserved parking is $65-$100.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI at Mueller have any available units?
AMLI at Mueller has 37 units available starting at $1,459 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI at Mueller have?
Some of AMLI at Mueller's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI at Mueller currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI at Mueller is offering the following rent specials: "Lease Today & Receive ONE MONTH FREE! Ask for details. Expiration date: 7/31/20"
Is AMLI at Mueller pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI at Mueller is pet friendly.
Does AMLI at Mueller offer parking?
Yes, AMLI at Mueller offers parking.
Does AMLI at Mueller have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI at Mueller offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI at Mueller have a pool?
Yes, AMLI at Mueller has a pool.
Does AMLI at Mueller have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI at Mueller has accessible units.
Does AMLI at Mueller have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI at Mueller has units with dishwashers.
