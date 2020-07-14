Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bike storage business center car charging coffee bar dog grooming area green community hot tub package receiving

AMLI at Mueller is located in the heart of the 700-acre Mueller mixed-use urban village. Our Central Austin apartments, with 7,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurants, are within walking distance of Mueller Lake Park and over 13 miles of hike and bike trails. Residents of AMLIs Mueller apartments also enjoy the convenience of the Mueller Retail Center, which includes 500,000 square feet of retail shops. With convenient access to I-35, downtown Austin and The University of Texas are within a 2 to 5 mile drive.Residents of AMLIs Austin apartments will enjoy outstanding amenities including a resort-style pool, courtyard with cabana, grills and outdoor living rooms, expansive fitness zone, cyber zone and conference room, and social hub with java bar. Our pet-friendly community also offers a paw wash, gated parking garage and more. AMLIs Central Austin apartments offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans that are highlighted by gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, elegant granite countertops, MasterWood plank flooring, designer lighting, and spacious patios and balconies. Choosing our Mueller apartments is a choice to minimize environmental impact, maximize energy efficiency and embrace a healthier living environment because our Austin apartments are LEED Platinum & ENERGY STAR Certified and AEGB One Star Rated.