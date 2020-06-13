/
/
wimberley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:27 PM
65 Apartments for rent in Wimberley, TX📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
9 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Results within 1 mile of Wimberley
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
105 Rancho Grande Drive, Wimberley, TX, United States
105 Rancho Grande Drive, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished Short Term rental. You can rent this per night for $250, weekly for $1,500, or Monthly for $5000. More details on airbnb.com at www.airbnb.com/rooms/22144370 3 beds 2 baths, sleeps up to 10.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
325-A Radar Ranch Road
325 Radar Ranch Rd, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1144 sqft
Almost brand new 3/2 mobile home(2017) on 1 acre now available. Owner pays sewer, water, and electric bills! Very large yard with fencing and an additional storage shed.
Results within 5 miles of Wimberley
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2090 Dara Lane - B
2090 Dara Lane, Hays County, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
2090 Dara Lane - B Available 07/01/20 Serene Neighborhood - New Hard Surface Floors currently being installed - Call office for showings 512-667-6485. LB V No Pets Allowed (RLNE4162116)
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
700 GW Haschke Lane
700 G W Haschke Lane, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2016 sqft
Acreage and River Access - 3/2 Double wide with covered parking. Great location, nice views, and walking distance to the river.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
52 Ridgewood CIR
52 Ridgewood Circle, Hays County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1996 sqft
Gorgeous home in Woodcreek neighborhood. Great curb appeal! Open floor plan, beautiful stained concrete floors, oversized lot with privacy fencing in backyard & side yards.
Results within 10 miles of Wimberley
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$992
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
996 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
120 Clearwater
120 Clearwater Court, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1352 sqft
Beautiful move in ready property. Well maintained duplex unit with an open floorpan, large oversized windows offering lots of natural light, 2 large bedrooms and bathrooms and living room fireplace. New wood plank flooring in living spaces.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 Suttles Avenue
109 Suttles Avenue, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2110 sqft
- House - CA/CH, Fridge, Range, W/D Connections, Bonus Room, Carport, Fenced Yard, Sits on a half acre lot ****NO PETS****NO Locators****** No Pets Allowed (RLNE4873114)
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holland Street
1 Unit Available
124 E Holland
124 East Holland Street, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1288 sqft
124 E Holland Available 07/31/20 124 E Holland - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485 Charming home located in an established neighborhood with great access to TxState campus, local restaurants and grocery stores.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3939 S Interstate 35
3939 I 35, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
78666 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
119 Crest Drive
119 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1375 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING NEW PAINT! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Duplex Ready for Tenants - Available NOW...This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Duplex is conveniently located on the end of a cul-de-sac and close to Texas State Bus stop.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
105 LBJ Cove
105 Lbj Cove, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
105 LBJ Cove Available 08/06/20 Great Price on 3/1 Duplex - 3/1 Duplex on quiet culdesac...close to TX ST Campus...but not too close !! Yard maintenance is included in rent. Looking for quality Tenant who will appreciate a quality place to live.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1
6 Oak Villa Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1211 sqft
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1 Available 08/03/20 Serene 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo Near All You Could Want On Canyon Lake!! - Spacious condo less than a mile from Canyon Lake.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
875 Sagewood Trail
875 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2710 sqft
Check Out This 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath! - AVAILABLE 6/26: Move-in day is just around the corner! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath features hardy plank vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, carpet in bedrooms, washer, dryer in unit and a 2 car garage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1171 Lake Island Drive
1171 Lake Island Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Stunning Home in Gated Community with Views of the Lake - Available August 7th: This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house makes you feel right at home the minute you walk in the door.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
122 Crest Drive
122 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
122 Crest Drive Available 07/23/20 Spacious and Clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex with Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, two-story duplex is located at the end of a col-de-sac.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin Square - Bishops Crossing
1 Unit Available
2018 Hearthstone Dr
2018 Hearthstone Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
Great Neighborhood - Stylish Interior - Hard Surface Flooring Throughout - Immediate Move In available! Reduced deposit with well qualified applicant. Call office to set up an appointment. 512-667-6485 LB V No Pets Allowed (RLNE5812808)
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
887 Sagewood Trl
887 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2069 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Duplex
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hughson Heights
1 Unit Available
111 Crest Dr
111 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2726 sqft
111 Crest Drive 3BR/2.5BA Luxury Duplex
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
891 Sagewood Trl
891 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2042 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Duplex.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
910 Sagewood Trl
910 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1373 sqft
910 Sagewood Trail 3BR/3.5BA Duplex
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1013 Chestnut St Apt D3
1013 Chestnut Street, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
Luxurious and spacious 2BR/2BA condo within walking distance of campus.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
881 Sagewood Trl
881 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1373 sqft
881 Sagewood Trail
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Wimberley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,420.
Some of the colleges located in the Wimberley area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, and Concordia University-Texas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wimberley from include San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock, Pflugerville, and New Braunfels.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Live Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHornsby Bend, TXHelotes, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX