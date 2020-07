Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill yoga garage on-site laundry carport cc payments courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal

The best of premium apartment living is here at The Village at Gracy Farms. Choose between our various one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to find your perfect fit in Austin, Texas. Designed with you in mind, our spacious layouts range from 659 and 1219 square feet to give you and your pets plenty of room to live comfortably. Beautiful wood-style flooring throughout highlights our bright open layouts with energy efficient lighting and modern track lighting in all kitchens. Premium kitchen packages feature custom cabinetry, an electric range, granite countertops, and stainless steel upgraded appliances. Provided for your living convenience, every home comes complete with washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and solar screens on all double-paned windows. Come tour your future home today!