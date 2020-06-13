190 Apartments for rent in Seguin, TX📍
3 Units Available
Middletowne
1111 State Hwy 123 Byp N, Seguin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
954 sqft
Well-ventilated units with vast windows, balconies and plenty of storage space. Community with barbecue grill, resident garden and sparkling pool. Located just minutes from the I-10 and Highway 123.
18 Units Available
Ranch 123
3063 TX-123, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1305 sqft
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour gym, sauna, pool and pool table. Located close to shopping like Jud's Food Stores and restaurants like Giuseppe's.
9 Units Available
Oak Hollow
1439 Barnes Dr, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Private balcony/patio. Master planned community with energy-efficient initiatives. Volleyball court and pool table. Easy access to S. State Highway 123.
1 Unit Available
1302 Canary Lane
1302 Canary Lane, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Beautiful 3/2. Ready for move in. Fresh paint throughout. NO PETS ALLOWED. New tile shower in Master bath. No carpet in home. Fenced in backyard. Sprinkler system. $35 application fee for each adult over 18 years.
1 Unit Available
1415 Dove Lane
1415 Dove Lane, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2018 sqft
Beautiful Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, dining room and study. The back Yard is covered with large trees and has a covered Patio to relax under and enjoy the evenings.
1 Unit Available
506 S Goodrich St
506 South Goodrich Street, Seguin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
624 sqft
Walking distance to downtown, library & Walnut Creek. Includes all appliances. All electric. Each unmarried applicant must provide proof of monthly gross income equal to a minimum of 3x the monthly rent. No broken leases, evictions.
1 Unit Available
602 E Court Street
602 East Court Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Beautiful 1920's Craftsman Cottage on HUGE lot!! This 3B/2Ba home is full of charm with lovely hardwood flooring, 12' ceilings and lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
1569 Motherwell Drive
1569 Motherwell Drive, Seguin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1644 sqft
Charming, 4 bdrm/2 bath home located in the Meadows at Nolte Farms. This single story home features a 4th bdrm at the front of the house which could be your home office space, rather than a 4th bedroom.
1 Unit Available
617 S Austin Street
617 South Austin Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1792 sqft
Great Rental home one block from Downtown Seguin...right on the parade route! 3 bedroom 1 bath with tons of privacy due to empty lot behind the home and 6 ft privacy fence. Laundry on-site with w/d hook-ups in the garage.
1 Unit Available
1133 Ashby Street
1133 Ashby Street, Seguin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1270 sqft
Conveniently Behind GRMC! Nice well kept condo 2BR, 2BA, stainless steel dishwasher and stove, laundry room inside, desk area, fireplace in living room, nice large closets, nice patio area to enjoy your morning coffee, come see! Rent includes:
1 Unit Available
217 W Humphreys Street
217 West Humphreys Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
924 sqft
Very well kept 2 story 2BR, could be a 3BR, 2BA home in down town area. Nice front porch, all appliances convey, nice back porch to enjoy your evenings. Near schools, shopping, walking distance to church, see to appreciate!
1 Unit Available
719 ERWIN ST
719 Erwin St, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
756 sqft
Are you looking for quiet country living? Don't miss out on this one! Recently remodeled one bed, one bath that includes stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Fenced yard, laundry room, and shed in the back yard.
1 Unit Available
144 Trelawney
144 Trelawney Street, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1927 sqft
Welcome to the island life! This fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath mid-century home on 72ft of waterfront is available on Treasure Island. Bedrooms for everyone and an open Living/Dining/Kitchen layout make this great for you and your guests.
1 Unit Available
234 Lake Placid Drive
234 Lake Placid Drive, Guadalupe County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2840 sqft
Quiet wooded neighborhood. 5 bedroom home with 3 full baths on 0.77 lot with tile floors throughout upstairs. Master bath is equipped with a heart-shaped garden hot tub and large wardrobe closet.
1 Unit Available
1913 Terminal Loop
1913 Terminal Loop Road, McQueeney, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2092 sqft
Ready to move in! 4BR, 2BA DW on nice large well maintained yard to enjoy your evenings! Open space thru out the home.
1 Unit Available
2594 Terminal Loop
2594 Terminal Loop Road, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
NEAT & WELL MAINTAINED MCQUEENEY PROPERTY, Three bedroom and two bath with attached one car garage. Great location, outside of New Braunfels in McQueeney area, easy access to San Antonio, New Braunfels, Seguin, San Marcos, or surrounding areas.
Results within 5 miles of Seguin
196 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
224 Ragsdale Way
224 Ragsdale Way, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1373 sqft
224 Ragsdale Way Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Upgraded Amenities! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Upgraded Amenities! This Great Duplex Home is Located Near FM 725 and Features
1 Unit Available
171 Long Creek Boulevard
171 Long Creek Boulevard, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1317 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home backs up to the Bandit golf course with beautiful views. With an open floor plan and immense natural light, this home makes for great entertainment. Washer, dryer, and fridge are all included when renting this home.
1 Unit Available
923 Avery Parkway
923 Avery Parkway, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2305 sqft
Come see this 4-bedroom single story home. It has a flowing floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Tile floors in the wet areas and carpet floors everywhere else.
1 Unit Available
2220 Fitch Dr
2220 Fitch Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2085 sqft
Nice 2 story house with all rooms upstairs in Avery Park. This home would make a nice rental for anyone wanting some space, a back yard with covered porch, deck and shed for storage.
1 Unit Available
525 Tom Kemp Drive
525 Tom Kemp Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1594 sqft
Two Story home in Avery Park. This home has an open living, kitchen, and dining area. Loft and all three bedroom are upstairs. Covered patio in the back yard with a nice sized yard. This home will not last long.
Results within 10 miles of Seguin
21 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
43 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$943
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
