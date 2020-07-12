/
/
/
clarksville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
117 Apartments for rent in Clarksville, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Pressler
507 Pressler St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,566
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1395 sqft
Centrally located community minutes away from Lady Bird Lake. Units feature bamboo flooring and granite countertops. The community has one of the largest pools in the area and a rooftop garden.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,575
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,693
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1302 sqft
Walking distance from downtown area and University of Texas. Spacious units have wooden flooring and dedicated corners for computers. Residents get access to a fitness center, coffee bar, and convenient online portal.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
5 Units Available
24 Flats
1515 Palma Plz, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1000 sqft
Conveniently located in West Austin on the UT shuttle route, close to downtown and Town Lake. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers access to BBQ grills, parking and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
$
27 Units Available
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,591
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,756
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1241 sqft
Located in the Market District of downtown Austin. Close to Amtrak, Austin Music Hall, Lady Bird Lake, University of Texas Austin, and Austin Capitol. Nearby Schools: Mathews Elementary, O'Henry Middle School, and Austin High. Courtyard fountains, oversized tubs, 9' ceilings.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
6 Units Available
Park Place
1301 W 9th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,135
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
700 sqft
Pet-friendly living near West Austin Park. Walkable neighborhood. Recently renovated apartments boast hardwoods floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include on-site laundry, courtyard and bike storage.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1011 W 5th St
1011 West 5th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,755
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5770767)
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
733 Patterson Ave
733 Patterson Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1612 sqft
Beautiful town home in Downtown Austin! - Beautiful double master with additional half bath 3-story luxury townhouse located within downtown Austin in the highly desired Clarksville area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1401 Marshall LN
1401 Marshall Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom,2 bath townhome style home in Clarksville walking distance to downtown- walls of windows overlooking private fenced backyard & patio. High ceilings, fireplace , living rooms opens into backyard & 2nd living/dining room.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1611 W 5th St 770015
1611 West 5th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,096
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Zilker 1/1 - Property Id: 160348 This property is right across the river from Zilker Park and is part of the historic Clarksville neighborhood. Mopac is close by and it's basically in downtown Austin.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1111 West 10th Street
1111 West 10th Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$975
341 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1111 West 10th Street in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1603 Enfield Road
1603 Enfield Road, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1126 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1603 Enfield Road in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Clarksville
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
43 Units Available
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1101 sqft
Located just steps from West Bouldin Creek. Units include amenities like laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and Nest technology. Community includes 24-hour gym, conference room, courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
34 Units Available
Bowie
311 Bowie St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,542
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,054
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,918
1306 sqft
A modern community with a fitness center, concierge service, dog grooming area, and coffee bar. Apartments feature built-in cabinets, hardwood flooring, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pets allowed. Free community bikes.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
The Muse at SoCo
1007 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,640
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments located near several of Austin's finest dining establishments. Kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Community amenities include a business center and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
30 Units Available
Windsor South Lamar
809 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,470
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1184 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Barton Creek, West Bouldin Creek, and Butler Park. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar nearby. Pet-friendly apartments with dedicated parking, expansive dog park, Men's Warehouse Valet dry-cleaning, oversized garden tubs, and energy-efficient washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
The Monarch
801 W 5th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,070
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,905
2760 sqft
Charming, upscale community located in a two-story high-rise in the Market District. On-site amenities including 24-hour dry cleaning pickup, a complimentary coffee bar, and a 24-hour concierge. Gourmet kitchens and stunning views.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:05pm
4 Units Available
The Salado
2704 Salado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
2704 Salado has a cozy feel with spacious one and two bedroom floor plans available. The second private entrance off the two bedroom makes this a desirable for roommates seeking a private setting.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
35 Units Available
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,220
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,553
3163 sqft
High-rise luxury complexes with swimming pools, fitness center, concierge services and garage parking. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Close to shops, dining and 2nd Street District.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
12 Units Available
COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,695
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,955
1840 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Lamar Boulevard Bridge, and Preston Field. Fitness zone with pool views, rooftop sun deck, onsite specialty retail plaza, card-access parking garage on each level, deep soaking tubs, modern solar screens, and valet trash service.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
30 Units Available
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,770
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1617 sqft
Close to Colorado River, Butler Park, Auditorium Shores, South Congress, 2nd Street District, Barton Springs Pool, and Long Center for the Performing Arts. 10' ceilings and 8' doors, built-in speakers in living room, infinity edge pool, and direct access to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails and kayaking.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
9 Units Available
Townhollow Apartments
1200 Treadwell Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
510 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhollow Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
19 Units Available
Gibson Flats
1219 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,435
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
1106 sqft
Great location close to Zilker Park, Barton Springs and Lady Bird Lake. Units include washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers access to gym, pool, hot tub and parking.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
40 Units Available
Gables West Avenue
300 West Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,342
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,487
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1174 sqft
Located in the Market District of downtown Austin, near 2nd Street District. Close to Shoal Creek, Colorado River, Austin Music Hall, Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. Town Lake Access, rooftop terrace with city view, pet-friendly apartments, street-level retail.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
21 Units Available
AMLI on 2nd
421 W 3rd St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,291
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,214
1187 sqft
Located in downtown Austin, close to Lady Bird Lake and Republic Square. Nearby schools: Mathews Elementary, O'Henry Middle School, Austin High School. Close to 2nd Street Retail. City/capitol views, large walk-in closets, spa style soaking tubs, and resort-style pool.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXHornsby Bend, TXLakeway, TXManor, TXBrushy Creek, TX