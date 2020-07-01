/
nolanville
123 Apartments for rent in Nolanville, TX📍
1 Unit Available
212 Sims Ridge
212 Sims Ridge Dr, Nolanville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1824 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a refrigerator, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, an electric range and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
1 Unit Available
106 Nolan Ridge Dr
106 Nolan Ridge Dr, Nolanville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1829 sqft
Beautiful home available! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Garden Tub, Patio, and Fenced Yard.
1 Unit Available
210 Cedar Ridge Drive
210 Cedar Ridge Dr, Nolanville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1673 sqft
210 Cedar Ridge Drive Available 04/16/20 210 Cedar Ridge Dr, Nolanville - This 3 bedroom 2 bath with study single family home is located in Nolanville. Neutral color palette ensures that your furniture will go well with the color scheme.
Results within 1 mile of Nolanville
7 Units Available
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$605
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.
1 Unit Available
709 Jorgette Dr
709 Jorgette Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1183 sqft
Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!!! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home includes a living room, dining room, and 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
1915 Sutton Place
1915 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,615
2296 sqft
1915 Sutton Place Available 08/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Sutton Place Schools: Nolanville Elementary School Eastern Hills Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion
1 Unit Available
1114 BOULDER RUN
1114 Boulder Run, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1527 sqft
1114 BOULDER RUN Available 08/03/20 Unique style 3-Bedroom Home In Harker Heights - (RLNE3793955)
1 Unit Available
1805 Fox Trail
1805 Fox Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1466 sqft
1805 Fox Trail Available 07/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Fox Fire Meadow Schools: Mountain View Elementary School Eastern Hills Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion
1 Unit Available
1204 Tanglewood
1204 Tanglewood Ct, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1826 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath house with fireplace, fenced yard, 2 car garage, refrigerator, w / d connections and electric range.
1 Unit Available
1805 Sutton Place POOL
1805 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1897 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and a pool. Dogs only. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
1 Unit Available
907 End O Trl
907 End O Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1651 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
1 Unit Available
1806 Iron Jacket Trail
1806 Iron Jacket Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2178 sqft
When buying isn't an option, why not rent the most exquisite rental home on the market.
1 Unit Available
1809 Pontotoc Trace
1809 Pontotoc Trce, Harker Heights, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
3496 sqft
508 Alpine St. Upstairs $650 Rent Deposit $500 Tenant pays utilities. Application FEE $30 Per Adult Pet Fee $150-300 Per Pet. ALL Deposits and Fees can be made in 5 equal payments with monthly rent. Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath Apt.
Results within 5 miles of Nolanville
10 Units Available
Summerlyn
4101 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$641
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$727
940 sqft
Your search for great apartment home living in Killeen, Texas has come to an end because you’ve found it at Summerlyn.
2 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
5 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
12 Units Available
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
812 sqft
Outside storage, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer rentals come standard with each floor plan. A gated community with a gazebo and state-of-the-art fitness facility aid in relaxation.
4 Units Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$808
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
947 sqft
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
7 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
7 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$660
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$754
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
103 Quapaw Dr
103 Quapaw Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,470
2060 sqft
103 Quapaw Dr Available 08/10/20 GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME! - As you enter this beautiful home you will find that the foyer opens to the formal dining room with chair railing and shadow box molding.
1 Unit Available
Union Grove
6106 Sue Ann Drive
6106 Sue Anne Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2607 sqft
6106 Sue Ann Drive Available 07/20/20 Pets Accepted! - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.
1 Unit Available
3364 Briana Dr 19
3364 Briana Dr, Bell County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LAKEVIEW MHP - Property Id: 309732 NICE 2 BED 2 BATH HOME IN LAKEVIEW MHP Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309732 Property Id 309732 (RLNE5893536)
1 Unit Available
3432 Briana Dr 35
3432 Briana Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$650
LAKEVIEW MHP - Property Id: 309728 RICH DARK WOOD TONES THROUGHOUT HOUSE ADD CHARM TO THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME, A MASTER BATH YOU CAN SWIM IN AND SPACIOUS ROOMS ABOUND. A TRULY BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH ISLAND IN THE MIDDLE.
