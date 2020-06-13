/
taylor
72 Apartments for rent in Taylor, TX📍
4 Units Available
Arbors of Taylor
201 Highland Dr, Taylor, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
860 sqft
Find your perfect fit at the Arbors of Taylor Apartments in Taylor, TX, where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for all of our residents.
1 Unit Available
711 Big Sur Trl
711 Big Sur Trail, Taylor, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
2007 sqft
711 Big Sur Trl Available 07/10/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Taylor - Spacious 2-Story Brick Home In Taylor ~ 4 Bedrooms ~ 2.
1 Unit Available
410 W 7th St - 113
410 West 7th Street, Taylor, TX
Studio
$1,000
705 sqft
1 Bed, 1 Bath
Results within 5 miles of Taylor
1 Unit Available
117 Water Valley DR
117 Water Valley Drive, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2128 sqft
Vinyl plank flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Nice,clean and move-in ready! Spacious two living and two dining areas! Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counters plus an Island! A fireplace.
1 Unit Available
124 Holmstrom St.
124 Holmstrom Street, Hutto, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2906 sqft
Spacious two story home boasts five bedrooms and 2.5 baths, formal dining, breakfast nook, and plenty of storage. Kitchen opens to living area. Large upstairs alcove is versatile and can be used as an exercise room, library or playroom.
1 Unit Available
592 Lydia Lane
592 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2832 sqft
Better grab this one quickly! Brand new construction, spacious rooms with beautiful features, such as barn doors, upgraded counter tops, laundry room with sink, and wood-look tile throughout.
1 Unit Available
591 Lydia Lane
591 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3022 sqft
You can bring the entire family here! Located in Granbury's premier new community of Rolling Creek Ranch, on a cul de sac.
1 Unit Available
614 Lydia Lane
614 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2832 sqft
Don't wait - it will be gone! The beautiful features in this home make it a very desired rental.
1 Unit Available
587 Lydia Lane
587 Lydia Lane, Thrall, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2650 sqft
This beautiful home is located in the peaceful, gated community of Rolling Creek Ranch. This area is loaded with old oak trees, rolling hills, and natural creeks and ponds.
1 Unit Available
128 Almquist ST
128 Almquist Street, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1485 sqft
Charming single story with loads of natural light warms up this bright and open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
224 Birkshire DR
224 Birkshire Dr, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2348 sqft
2019 Spacious 1-story Energy Efficient & Modern Home with upgraded features. Tall ceilings. Open living/kitchen. Tankless hot water! Backyard Dog Run! Easy access to I35, close to Round Rock Outlets, H-E-B, Restaurants and schools.
1 Unit Available
3010 Hanstrom CT
3010 Hanstrom Court, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1362 sqft
Fall in love with the beautiful 3 bedroom home located in a quiet, low-traffic cul-de-sac and the last house on the right. Open kitchen/living room concept, granite countertops, and an INCREDIBLE master bathroom with soaking tub and walk in shower.
1 Unit Available
211 Quail Cir
211 Quail Circle, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1336 sqft
Nice and clean 1 story home in great neighborhood! - Open floor plan. High ceilings and fireplace in family room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, extra room could be game room or formal dining.
1 Unit Available
201 Creek Ledge
201 Creek Ledge Drive, Hutto, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2264 sqft
201 Creek Ledge Dr Hutto, TX. 78634 - Immaculate 4 bed, 2.5 bath in Hutto! Fresh paint throughout, all hard surface floors--no carpet! Formal dining + 2nd living space upstairs. Large master suite with separate tub & shower and walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
308 Meadowside DR
308 Meadowside Drive, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1743 sqft
Fresh paint, recent roof, updated fixtures, recent fence, great neighbors. Welcome to this low maintenance house inside and out. NO carpet, hard tile and vinyl floors. Extra study or bedroom in master suite.
1 Unit Available
207 Lucky Clover Lane
207 Lucky Clover Lane, Hutto, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1835 sqft
4 bedrooms and 2 baths with front bonus room/ office, nursery or potential bedroom with wardrobe or closet addition. Fully furnished and close (under 2 Miles) to the new Perfect Game Site. Close to Toll Roads 130 and 45 Flyover.
1 Unit Available
303 Richards Drive
303 Richards Drive, Hutto, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1936 sqft
Fully-Furnished 4BR with ABP on Quiet street on Greenbelt (Only One Neighbor!) and walk a half block to park picnic area and playground! Quick access to two toll roads and highway 79! Less than 1.
Results within 10 miles of Taylor
11 Units Available
North Creek
500 Chris Kelley Boulevard, Hutto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,103
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1107 sqft
Just north of Austin lies a hidden gem that provides its community members with a unique and tranquil lifestyle. Discover your own kind of luxury at North Creek Apartments in Hutto, Texas.
1 Unit Available
7836 Leonardo Dr
7836 Leonardo Drive, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1924 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home ~ Open Concept Floor Plan ~ Tile Throughout All Common Area's, Carpet In Bedrooms ~ Large Chef Inspired Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops, Java Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances & Walk-In
Villages Of Hidden Lake
1 Unit Available
3816 Hidden Lake Xing
3816 Hidden Lake Crossing, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1492 sqft
3816 Hidden Lake Xing Available 07/04/20 Looking for the best priced home with Lake Access, here it is. - Looking for the best priced home with Lake Access, here it is.
1 Unit Available
16444 Vescovo Ln
16444 Vescovo Lane, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2817 sqft
Gorgeous Home! Take a look at this elegant 2 Story Home in Sorento!! - Gorgeous Newer Home! Take a look at this elegant 2 Story Home with large Gourmet kitchen, upgraded tile floors and great backyard! Located in the upscale Sorento community
Ridge At Steeds Crossing
1 Unit Available
1600 Darley Arabian way
1600 Darley Arabian Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1758 sqft
1600 Darley Arabian way Available 07/01/20 House for lease in Pflugerville - 3 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
18400 Blush Rose Road
18400 Blush Rose Road, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1580 sqft
Gorgeous 3B/2B one story w/ full appliances package! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.
1 Unit Available
2824 Bluffstone Drive
2824 Bluffstone Drive, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1651 sqft
2824 Bluffstone Drive Available 07/18/20 Nice 3B/2B Home in Settlers Overlook! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Round Rock! Granite counter tops, open floor plan, spacious master, walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower, double vanity, covered
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Taylor, the median rent is $802 for a studio, $972 for a 1-bedroom, $1,200 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,626 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Taylor, check out our monthly Taylor Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Taylor area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, Saint Edward's University, Temple College, and Austin Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Taylor from include Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, Pflugerville, and Cedar Park.
