158 Apartments for rent in Temple, TX

Neighborhoods

Temple developed along the many railroads intersecting at the city center. The HK Dogen Loop rings the city and provides a quick commute to the outer reaches of town, while Interstate 35 and Adams Street divide it neatly into quadrants. The grid system makes the urban portions of the city easy to navigate, with even numbered streets running north and south on the eastern side of town, and odd streets falling on the western side of town, going up as you go farther from the city center.

Downtown

While you’re not going to find much in the way of quality housing in downtown Temple, the area has been subject to recent renovations, and a number of attractions have been added, including locally owned restaurants and the Railroad and Heritage Museum. If you’re dead set on renting downtown, try to look for new apartment buildings or renovated homes. Two bedrooms generally go for $500-700.

South

Many of Temple’s desirable rentals are located south of Adams Street, with apartment developments becoming nicer and more expensive the further south you go. The cookie cutter homes and rental complexes that dominate the Temple housing market are found in these suburban-feeling neighborhoods. South Temple is the most desirable for a reason. This area has the best safety reputation and is also in close proximity to shopping, as well as many of the area’s medical centers (so, smoke 'em if ya' got 'em). Three bedroom homes go for $1200-1300.

Northwest

Northwest Temple formerly had little in the way of rentals, but new development in the area has made it much easier to find apartments in this portion of town. This area has a similar safety record to the south side, but you’ll find less established neighborhoods here, as well as fewer options when it comes to shopping and nightlife. Still, chain restaurants satisfy needs between hunting culling. Three bedrooms go for $1000-1200.

East-West

Long time Temple residents generally consider the central eastern and western portions of town the least desirable. East Temple, particularly the area closest to downtown, is home to some of the city’s higher crime rates. However, a few miles west on Adams Street will bring you to some new development, and the area is generally garnering a better reputation. Large, three bedroom houses in this area go for $1200-1300.