Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:03 PM

158 Apartments for rent in Temple, TX

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$837
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Oaks at Creekside
2602 S 39th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with carpeting, dining rooms, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, washers and dryers, and well-equipped kitchens. Walk to Jaycee Park. Within commuting distance of Fort Hood.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
17 Units Available
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1174 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and w/d connections. A putting green, dog grooming area, 24-hour gym, a fire pit and media room. Moments from Dodgen Loop and S 31st Street.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1299 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$564
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$726
1100 sqft
Welcome to Village At Meadowbend in Temple, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
16 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
16 Units Available
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
953 sqft
Ideally situated close to Temple College and Temple Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning and ample storage. Community amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. On-site apartment maintenance for residents' convenience.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
605 N 4th St
605 North 4th Street, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
1 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment home, located within Temple ISD, features: vinyl plank flooring, carpeted bedrooms, granite countertops, and kitchen appliances. This apartment home is minutes from Downtown Temple, Shopping, Public Library, and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
907 Kacie Dr
907 Kacie Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1562 sqft
4 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Temple ISD. Features include: tile flooring, granite countertops, raised ceiling in master with double sink and garden tub in master bath, and a fenced yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
10016 Fantail Lane
10016 Fantail Lane, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2515 sqft
Quiet cul de sec backing up to open green space. Downstairs offers a large open living space with a study and a half bath. Kitchen/Dining combo complete with island and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1013 Ravenwood Court
1013 Ravenwood Court, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2038 sqft
4 BEDROOM, BELTON ISD, COMMUNITY POOL - This is a very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home that has been well maintained. This gated community includes a community park and swimming pool with restricted access.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7319 Birdsnest Way
7319 Birdsnest Way, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath with a total of 1604 SQFT available 03/01/2020! Home is located in the Belton ISD area. HOA with community play ground as well as access to pool.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
833 Karey Dr
833 Karey Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1598 sqft
LARGE 3 BEDROOM, CONVENIENT TO SCOTT & WHITE - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with almost 1600 square feet located in Canyon Ridge, only minutes to Scott & White, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3710 Iroquois Trl
3710 Iroquois Trail, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2144 sqft
3710 Iroquois Trl Available 07/01/20 4 BEDROOM, LARGE TREE COVERED LOT - This is a beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Temple with 2144 square feet, tile and wood look floors, nestled on a large tree covered lot.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1229 Lonesome Oak Dr
1229 Lonesome Oak Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2624 sqft
1229 Lonesome Oak Dr Available 07/01/20 LOTS OF SPACE, BELTON ISD - This is a spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home in Belton ISD.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1103 South 49th Street
1103 South 49th Street, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
840 sqft
1103 South 49th Street Available 06/15/20 Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath features wood flooring throughout, with the exception of the tiled bath, closets in both bedrooms, a single car garage, and a spacious fenced

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10017 Fantail Lane
10017 Fantail Lane, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1697 sqft
10017 Fantail Lane Available 07/06/20 - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1227 Cozy Creek Drive
1227 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2787 sqft
1227 Cozy Creek Drive Available 06/18/20 Small Dogs Accepted! - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5855163)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1340 South 11th Street
1340 South 11th Street, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
1271 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN SLATON - Recently remodeled 3/1 available for in Slaton. Fenced and large backyard (RLNE5848821)

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
820 Paseo Del Plata
820 Paseo Del Plata, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1622 sqft
Gorgeous gem within 5 minutes drive to Scott and White - Check out this awesome 3 bedroom PLUS AN OFFICE, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home, just minutes away from Scott and White. Less than a year old and immaculately maintained.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Skylar Heisghts
705 Skylar Heights Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1301 sqft
Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW PROPERTY- 3BR/2BA Home - Built In 2020 - Property Id: 292110 NEW BUILD - BUILT IN 2020 - AVAILABLE AUG 2020 Attractive 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car-Garage Home with Central Heat & Air, Washer and Dryer Connection.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3608 Robinhood
3608 Robinhood Drive, Temple, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
- (RLNE5818137)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2720 Greenbriar Court
2720 Greenbriar Court, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
- (RLNE5817177)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
501 Westchester Court
501 Westchester Court, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1760 sqft
*** Open to working with brokers *** 4 Bedroom 2 bath single family home Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/501-westchester-ct-temple-tx-76502-usa/8bab4da0-265d-4094-863f-9dbd52cfcedf (RLNE5810224)

Median Rent in Temple

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Temple is $608, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $805.
Studio
$595
1 Bed
$608
2 Beds
$805
3+ Beds
$1,137
City GuideTemple
Your Body is in Temple

Apartment hunting got you feeling less than stellar? Well, no worries because your new home in Temple, Texas, is perhaps the best place in the country to get sick. With more doctors and physicians per capita than any other American city, the world-class medical facilities located within city limits keep Temple residents healthy and safe. Good thing, because you'll get sick of barbecue eventually and succumb to day-old sushi specials. With regard to your renting woes? After reading this here guide, we predict that you’ll feel better in no time.

Wild, Wild Wildflowers

There are three notable attributes about Temple, Texas. Firstly, medicine. Temple was also established as a railroad town and has a rich history of being a major depot on several railroad lines during the westward expansion of America. Finally, Temple isn’t called the “Wildflower Capital of Texas” for nothing, as the spring sees many beautiful and colorful fields in full bloom.

You’re not going to find a lot in the way of nightlife or cultural events in this central Texas town. Though it is the primary city in the metropolitan district (and small towners in nearby Belton will bitch about getting lost in Temple’s 15 or so miles of urban sprawl), most community activity is centered on the city’s shopping malls and box stores in the farther flung reaches of town.

Central Texas is best known for its outdoor recreation. If you haven’t taken up hunting or fishing yet, you should probably start – for hunting purposes, you can actually purchase animal urine in the supermarkets – and that's not counting the aisle with Lone Star Beer. Nearby Belton Lake and the city’s many parks will keep you outdoors during those long, hot summers.

Neighborhoods

Temple developed along the many railroads intersecting at the city center. The HK Dogen Loop rings the city and provides a quick commute to the outer reaches of town, while Interstate 35 and Adams Street divide it neatly into quadrants. The grid system makes the urban portions of the city easy to navigate, with even numbered streets running north and south on the eastern side of town, and odd streets falling on the western side of town, going up as you go farther from the city center.

Downtown

While you’re not going to find much in the way of quality housing in downtown Temple, the area has been subject to recent renovations, and a number of attractions have been added, including locally owned restaurants and the Railroad and Heritage Museum. If you’re dead set on renting downtown, try to look for new apartment buildings or renovated homes. Two bedrooms generally go for $500-700.

South

Many of Temple’s desirable rentals are located south of Adams Street, with apartment developments becoming nicer and more expensive the further south you go. The cookie cutter homes and rental complexes that dominate the Temple housing market are found in these suburban-feeling neighborhoods. South Temple is the most desirable for a reason. This area has the best safety reputation and is also in close proximity to shopping, as well as many of the area’s medical centers (so, smoke 'em if ya' got 'em). Three bedroom homes go for $1200-1300.

Northwest

Northwest Temple formerly had little in the way of rentals, but new development in the area has made it much easier to find apartments in this portion of town. This area has a similar safety record to the south side, but you’ll find less established neighborhoods here, as well as fewer options when it comes to shopping and nightlife. Still, chain restaurants satisfy needs between hunting culling. Three bedrooms go for $1000-1200.

East-West

Long time Temple residents generally consider the central eastern and western portions of town the least desirable. East Temple, particularly the area closest to downtown, is home to some of the city’s higher crime rates. However, a few miles west on Adams Street will bring you to some new development, and the area is generally garnering a better reputation. Large, three bedroom houses in this area go for $1200-1300.

Rental Tips

Though Temple’s housing market is dominated by homeowners, there are a number of apartment complexes and rental houses you can find via online apartment searches, without the aid of a real estate agent.

Many more upscale rental homes will prefer long-term lessees, so if you’re not planning on settling down for the long haul, you may want to focus more on apartment and condo complexes. Generally, fees for securing your dream apartment range from $30-50, which will include background and credit checks.

Getting Around

Because many Temple residents are employed by the city’s medical centers, the commute around town can be a bit of a hassle during rush hours. New road construction and enlargement of the major highways has eased a bit of congestion, but allow a bit of extra time for your commute, particularly when heading towards the Scott and White or VA hospitals.

Temple bus service is provided by HOP (not to be confused with IHOP, which can also be responsible for rapid movement), which has several fixed route and paratransit bus lines throughout the city and into neighboring Killeen and Fort Hood. These buses are only operated on weekdays, so make alternate plans for getting around during the weekend.

So, welcome to Temple! Enjoy the wildflowers, the world-class medical facilities, and all that this big small town has to offer!

June 2020 Temple Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Temple Rent Report. Temple rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temple rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Temple rents declined significantly over the past month

Temple rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Temple stand at $608 for a one-bedroom apartment and $805 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Temple's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Temple, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Temple rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Temple, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Temple is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Temple's median two-bedroom rent of $805 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Temple.
    • While Temple's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Temple than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Temple.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Temple?
    In Temple, the median rent is $595 for a studio, $608 for a 1-bedroom, $805 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,137 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Temple, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Temple?
    Some of the colleges located in the Temple area include Temple College, Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, McLennan Community College, and Saint Edward's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Temple?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Temple from include Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, Waco, and Pflugerville.

