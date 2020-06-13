158 Apartments for rent in Temple, TX📍
Apartment hunting got you feeling less than stellar? Well, no worries because your new home in Temple, Texas, is perhaps the best place in the country to get sick. With more doctors and physicians per capita than any other American city, the world-class medical facilities located within city limits keep Temple residents healthy and safe. Good thing, because you'll get sick of barbecue eventually and succumb to day-old sushi specials. With regard to your renting woes? After reading this here guide, we predict that you’ll feel better in no time.
There are three notable attributes about Temple, Texas. Firstly, medicine. Temple was also established as a railroad town and has a rich history of being a major depot on several railroad lines during the westward expansion of America. Finally, Temple isn’t called the “Wildflower Capital of Texas” for nothing, as the spring sees many beautiful and colorful fields in full bloom.
You’re not going to find a lot in the way of nightlife or cultural events in this central Texas town. Though it is the primary city in the metropolitan district (and small towners in nearby Belton will bitch about getting lost in Temple’s 15 or so miles of urban sprawl), most community activity is centered on the city’s shopping malls and box stores in the farther flung reaches of town.
Central Texas is best known for its outdoor recreation. If you haven’t taken up hunting or fishing yet, you should probably start – for hunting purposes, you can actually purchase animal urine in the supermarkets – and that's not counting the aisle with Lone Star Beer. Nearby Belton Lake and the city’s many parks will keep you outdoors during those long, hot summers.
Temple developed along the many railroads intersecting at the city center. The HK Dogen Loop rings the city and provides a quick commute to the outer reaches of town, while Interstate 35 and Adams Street divide it neatly into quadrants. The grid system makes the urban portions of the city easy to navigate, with even numbered streets running north and south on the eastern side of town, and odd streets falling on the western side of town, going up as you go farther from the city center.
Downtown
While you’re not going to find much in the way of quality housing in downtown Temple, the area has been subject to recent renovations, and a number of attractions have been added, including locally owned restaurants and the Railroad and Heritage Museum. If you’re dead set on renting downtown, try to look for new apartment buildings or renovated homes. Two bedrooms generally go for $500-700.
South
Many of Temple’s desirable rentals are located south of Adams Street, with apartment developments becoming nicer and more expensive the further south you go. The cookie cutter homes and rental complexes that dominate the Temple housing market are found in these suburban-feeling neighborhoods. South Temple is the most desirable for a reason. This area has the best safety reputation and is also in close proximity to shopping, as well as many of the area’s medical centers (so, smoke 'em if ya' got 'em). Three bedroom homes go for $1200-1300.
Northwest
Northwest Temple formerly had little in the way of rentals, but new development in the area has made it much easier to find apartments in this portion of town. This area has a similar safety record to the south side, but you’ll find less established neighborhoods here, as well as fewer options when it comes to shopping and nightlife. Still, chain restaurants satisfy needs between hunting culling. Three bedrooms go for $1000-1200.
East-West
Long time Temple residents generally consider the central eastern and western portions of town the least desirable. East Temple, particularly the area closest to downtown, is home to some of the city’s higher crime rates. However, a few miles west on Adams Street will bring you to some new development, and the area is generally garnering a better reputation. Large, three bedroom houses in this area go for $1200-1300.
Though Temple’s housing market is dominated by homeowners, there are a number of apartment complexes and rental houses you can find via online apartment searches, without the aid of a real estate agent.
Many more upscale rental homes will prefer long-term lessees, so if you’re not planning on settling down for the long haul, you may want to focus more on apartment and condo complexes. Generally, fees for securing your dream apartment range from $30-50, which will include background and credit checks.
Because many Temple residents are employed by the city’s medical centers, the commute around town can be a bit of a hassle during rush hours. New road construction and enlargement of the major highways has eased a bit of congestion, but allow a bit of extra time for your commute, particularly when heading towards the Scott and White or VA hospitals.
Temple bus service is provided by HOP (not to be confused with IHOP, which can also be responsible for rapid movement), which has several fixed route and paratransit bus lines throughout the city and into neighboring Killeen and Fort Hood. These buses are only operated on weekdays, so make alternate plans for getting around during the weekend.
So, welcome to Temple! Enjoy the wildflowers, the world-class medical facilities, and all that this big small town has to offer!
June 2020 Temple Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Temple Rent Report. Temple rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temple rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Temple rents declined significantly over the past month
Temple rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Temple stand at $608 for a one-bedroom apartment and $805 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Temple's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Texas
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Temple, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
- El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).
Temple rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Temple, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Temple is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Temple's median two-bedroom rent of $805 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Temple.
- While Temple's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Temple than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Temple.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.