Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 PM
19 Apartments for rent in Burnet, TX📍
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Lewis
1006 Lewis Drive, Burnet, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
856 sqft
Spacious two bedroom, one bath apartment located on the north side of Burnet. Large open kitchen/dining/kitchen area with vaulted ceilings. Fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer included. Great location on the north side of Burnet.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
113 Gregory
113 Gregory Cove, Burnet, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1919 sqft
Over 1900 square feet of living space in this home in Highland Oaks that backs up to a ranch. Enjoy sunsets from the covered back porch. Three bedrooms, two baths with an attached double car garage. A great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
304 Fox Crossing
304 Delaware Springs Boulevard, Burnet, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1440 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath home with two car garage and a garage door for the golf cart. Large living/dining/kitchen area with fireplace. Covered back porch with fenced yard. Ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining, entry and bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
606 S Pierce
606 South Pierce Street, Burnet, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1161 sqft
Completely updated throughout. Fresh paint, new flooring, cabinets, appliances and more. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Three bedrooms, two baths with single car garage. Large walk in shower in the master bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
204 N Boundary
204 N Boundary St, Burnet, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
682 sqft
Clean and well-maintained second floor duplex. $950 per month for one-year lease. Tenant pays all utilities.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
813 Mildred
813 Mildred St, Burnet, TX
Studio
$825
840 sqft
Spacious two bedroom, one bath unit with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Single story unit. Located at the back of the fourplex for more privacy. Over 840 square feet of living space. Sorry no pets.
Results within 5 miles of Burnet
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4700 N Hwy 281
4700 US Route 281, Burnet County, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
400 sqft
For lease: Fully furnished TINY house; approx 400 sq.ft. Kitchen, full bath, living/dining combo, stackable washer & dryer, bed in sleeping loft. All utilities paid. NO PETS. One occupant, only.
Results within 10 miles of Burnet
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
$
31 Units Available
Homestead at Mormon Mill
1301 Max Copeland Drive, Marble Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Explore a unique community created with a passion for quality. The Homestead at Mormon Mill promotes a relaxed atmosphere with modern rustic luxury living where you can feel at home.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
39 Units Available
Residences At Panther Hollow
501 Panther Hollow Dr, Marble Falls, TX
Studio
$999
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1081 sqft
Welcome to Residences at Panther Hollow, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Marble Falls, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
702 Claremont Pkwy B
702 Claremont Parkway, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Unit B Available 07/03/20 Spacious 3 bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 299421 Spacious unit, with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and a half bath in the downstairs living area. Washer and dryer hook-ups. One car garage and fenced in backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
300 Avenue R, #A
300 Avenue S, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1175 sqft
Affordable three bedroom, two bath duplex with over 1100 square feet of living space. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher provided. Central heat and air, washer and dryer connections. Lawn care provided. Available for move in July 10.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
107 E Wildflower
107 East Wildflower Boulevard, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2070 sqft
Spacious family home with three bedrooms, two and one half baths, great room and more. Over 2000 square feet of living space. Ready for move in July 10. Sorry, no pets.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
405 S Avenue S, #B
405 Avenue S, Marble Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
805 sqft
Nice two bedroom, one bath duplex - close to elementary school and more. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer connections. Central heat and air. Sorry no pets. Ready for move in July 10.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
606 Pecan Valley
606 Pecan Valley Drive, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1359 sqft
Two for the price of one! The main house is two bedrooms with one bath. The detached guest house out back is one bedroom, one bath with a small kitchen. Great for mother in law suite. Nice tree covered lot. Small pets considered.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
501 S Avenue N, #10
501 South Avenue O, Marble Falls, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
600 sqft
Great deal with water, sewer and trash paid by the landlord - $60 value. Two bedroom, one bath unit with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Washer/dryer connections. Central heat and air.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1600 Stony Ridge, #9
1600 Stoney Ridge Ct, Marble Falls, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$795
962 sqft
Spacious two bedroom, one and one-half bath, apartment walking distance to Office Depot and Home Depot. 950 square feet. Updated flooring, paint and more. This is a downstairs unit - no stairs to climb.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
109 Turkey Run
109 Turkey Run, Meadowlakes, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1797 sqft
3/2/2 Hidden Falls golf course home for rent in the Meadowlakes Subdivision. Home has been updated with fresh paint throughout. Screened in patio and fenced back yard. Open floor plan concept with split bedroom floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1109 Cedar DR
1109 Cedar Drive, Meadowlakes, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
700 sqft
Newly updated 2BR/1BA unit in the lovely Pecan Valley neighborhood.
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
406 Ave B
406 Avenue B, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1286 sqft
Cute updated 3/2 for rent. Original hardwood floors, updated appliances, in town close to everything! At end of quiet street in Old Marble Falls, quiet and quaint. No Pets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Burnet rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,190.
Some of the colleges located in the Burnet area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, Saint Edward's University, Temple College, and Austin Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burnet from include Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, Pflugerville, and Cedar Park.