Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:00 AM

153 Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, TX

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1171 Lake Island Drive
1171 Lake Island Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Stunning Home in Gated Community with Views of the Lake - Available August 7th: This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house makes you feel right at home the minute you walk in the door.

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
2820 Puter Creek Rd
2820 Puter Creek Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1309 sqft
*IMAGES ARE OF ANOTHER RENTAL HOME****SAME OPEN CONCEPT, PLEASE SEE ASSOCIATED DOCS FOR THE FLOOR PLANS AND EXTERIOR ELEVATIONS OF THIS NEW UNIT**** BRAND NEW TRIPLEX AVAILABLE NOW. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THESE UNITS. 2 BED 2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ensenada Shores at Canyon Lake
1 Unit Available
1262 Cross Gable
1262 Cross Gable, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1539 sqft
Gorgeous new construction rental! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, granite countertops, and custom cabinets. Spacious master suite with bay window. Within the dining area, there is a beautiful built-in buffet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1
6 Oak Villa Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1211 sqft
6 Oak Villa Rd G-1 Available 08/03/20 Serene 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo Near All You Could Want On Canyon Lake!! - Spacious condo less than a mile from Canyon Lake.

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
468 BURR OAK LN
468 Burr Oak Lane, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Nearly completed new build house featuring high ceilings, laminate flooring, two bedrooms and one bath ready for move in approximately mid May. Very open floor plan with tons of light.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2560 Puter Creek
2560 Puter Creek Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNIT-B ONLY AVAILABLE NOW (THE RIGHT UNIT WHEN FACING THEM). GREAT OPEN LAY OUTS, ALL TILE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS THROUGHOUT, COVERED BACK PORCH, HIGH CEILINGS, BRAND NEW APPLIANCE'S ETC... DON'T MISS THIS ONE.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
114 Gbrv Loop
114 Gbrv Loop, Canyon Lake, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1296 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME ON THE GUADALUPE RIVER BELOW CANYON LAKE DAM. AVAILABLE MID JUNE 2020. 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH, 1 CAR CARPORT, FENCED YARD, & RENT INCLUDES WATER/TRASH. GO FISH/SWIM ANYTIME !! PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Canyon Lake Shores
1 Unit Available
1403 Rhinestone
1403 Rhinestone, Canyon Lake, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1400 sqft
Huge kitchen, lots of cabinets, covered front porch, close to Rebecca Creek Elem. School and Canyon Lake High School. Just minutes from public boat ramps. One small pet is negotiable with pet deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Canyon Lake Village West
1 Unit Available
1393 Laurie
1393 Laurie Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1146 sqft
AVAILABLE 1ST PART OF JULY. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH W/ HUGE GARAGE W/ STORAGE UP IN ATTIC. HOME HAS WOODING BURNING FIREPLACE, FENCED, LITTLE BBQ PATIO IN BACK, & NO CARPET ETC... PET NEGOTIABLE CASE BY CASE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1126 Indian Hollow
1126 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR HWY 281 & FM 306 INTERSECTION ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
254 N Scenic Loop
254 North Scenic Loop, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1410 sqft
HOME CLOSE TO SATTLER W/ GREAT VIEWS, FIREPLACE W/ LOFT OR BEDROOM UPSTAIRS. CLOSE TO POOL AND BOATRAMP. Available after June 1st! Tenant occupied until 5/31, showings will not be available while tenant occupied due to covid-19.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cypress Cove
1 Unit Available
367 Lamplight
367 Lamplight, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1344 sqft
NORTH SIDE, NICE HOME TUCKED AWAY IN CYPRESS COVE SUBDIVISION. HOME BACKS UP TO A GREEN BELT THAT CONNECTS TO THE GUADALUPE RIVER. CLOSE TO BOAT RAMP, NEIGHBORHOOD PARK/POOL, & FISHING POND. AVAILABLE 1ST PART OF JULY 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
905 Roadrunner Spur
905 Roadrunner Spur, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
Please verify all information. Pets negiotable. Background check and sex offender checks will be done on all adults. Pets negotiable.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
739 Hillside Loop
739 Hillside Loop, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1314 sqft
Please verify all information. Background check and sex offender checks will be done on all adults. Pets negotiable.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
440 Clearview Canyon
440 Clearview Canyon, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW, RENT INCLUDES WATER BILL. NICE LAYOUT, 2 BIG BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS, ALL TILE FLOORING, W/ ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES & WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. COME VIEW TODAY. APPLY AT WWW.CANYONLANDCOMPANY.NET

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1140 Indian Hollow
1140 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1150 sqft
NICE NEWER DUPLEX'S BY FM 306 AND HWY 281 INTERSECTION, SECLUDED ON A CUL DE SAC. AVAILABLE NOW APRIL 2020. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS ALL TILE FLOORING AND NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. COME SEE HOME TODAY !! PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. (CASE BY CASE)

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cypress Cove
1 Unit Available
639 Rimrock Cove
639 Rimrock Cove, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1244 sqft
Great, next to new home! First months rent special $850! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! All bedrooms spacious with walk in closets. Tranquil back yard to watch the deer.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
112 Clearwater Court
112 Clearwater Court, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1416 sqft
One level condo located off of FM 306. Vaulted ceilings in living room, dining room, large master bath with walk in closet.

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1090 Indian Hollow
1090 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
NEW 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CUSTOM DUPLEX UNIT. AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF JULY 2020. SO MANY UPGRADES FROM GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGH OUT, CUSTOM CABINETS, STAIN-LESS APPLIANCES, MODERN WOOD LIKE CERAMIC TILE ETC...

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tamarack Shores
1 Unit Available
1457 Willow Drive
1457 Willow Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
Furnished or Unfurnished Home Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Built-In bookcases, Ceiling Fans, Breakfast Bar, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator and Large Deck Area, Neighborhood Park & Pool Access.

Last updated March 14 at 07:05pm
1 Unit Available
1660 McIver Road
1660 McIver, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1378 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - MONTHLY Rental. Welcome Home to your Fabulous Hill Country Ranch Home in Canyon Lake, TX. Great ranch property w/ breathtaking views in 270 deg. Boasts 3 bdr/2 bath home, 2 car detached garage with Effic. Apt.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1173 Brook Valley Drive
1173 Brook Valley Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
936 sqft
Canyon Lake Dreamhome. FULLY FURNISHED Month to Month rental. Giant Tiny Home...... 936 SF 2 bd/2 bath with Covered FULL RV Hookup. Picturesque amazing Hill Country Views.
Results within 1 mile of Canyon Lake

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
752 CIMARRON
752 Cimarron, Comal County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1750 sqft
New 2/2 located close to north side of Canyon Lake, Blanco, and Kendalia. This home features stained concrete floors, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and big backyard! Come check it out it wont last long !!!!!! Property only two years old!
City GuideCanyon Lake
"Well I guess you were right. / The Bluebonnets are worth the drive and / Now I'm here in Canyon Lake alone. / I know you came here / When you were down and feeling blue. / And it helped you sort out the pieces on your own." --Roger Creager, "Fun All Wrong"

Home to over 21,000 residents and a growing favorite for vacationers alike, Canyon Lake is the type of town a person can easily fall in love with. For most people, the thought of moving here is cause enough for excitement. The hard work of finding an apartment on the other hand not so much. If you're looking forward to the big move but are unsure about the logistics of finding places for rent in Canyon Lake, you're in luck.

Moving to Canyon Lake

The Financial Side

This is the question that everybody's usually waiting for. How should money matters be handled? To put it bluntly, you need to have some cash on hand as you go through apartment rentals. Landlords and landladies here aren't dissimilar from those in other cities, meaning that a security deposit is definitely preferred. Don't be surprised if you're also asked to pay your first month of rent as well.

Speaking of Planning

Imagine uncovering a gem while checking out the two-bedroom apartments for rent in Canyon Lake. There's nothing worse than wondering if the building will be fossilized by the time the application is done processing. Fortunately, there are ways to speed things up. Although, at the end of the day, applications get sorted at their own pace, you can do your part to avoid unnecessary delays by having two references ready and being aware of your credit score situation beforehand.

Neighborhoods in Canyon Lake

Finding a place to rent in Canyon Lake doesn't have to be complicated. You're free to choose your neighborhood based on how well it fits your lifestyle and needs. Some places might be better for your wallet than others, but that's the nature of moving into a new community. Enjoy this moment.

Fm 306 / Fm Road 3424: Beyond the convenience of having the Hill Country Yacht Club and Canyon Park around, this neighborhood is also home to some of the best apartments in the community. Here, you might find a studio apartment for rent or you could find an apartment that happens to have all bills paid. You just never know.

Sattler / Startzville: The Canyon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, along with other local businesses, make this area attractive to those who like their neighborhoods to have a suburbs-type respectability. When the affordable rent and the ease of finding apartments is considered, it's clear that this is an area apartment-hunters should keep an eye on!

Town Center: With Cranes Mill Park and Canyon Lake situated here, there's definitely something to be said for the scenery in this neighborhood. The jaw-dropping low rental rates are just the icing on the cake.

Rebecca Creek Road / Fm 311: Since construction companies, real estate services and design firms are all setting up shop in this area, there's no underestimating the level of business activity taking place here. This is a neighborhood that's more likely to have house rentals available as well.

Something for Everyone

Places like Jacob's Creek Park, Potter's Creek Park and Overlook Park are just a few examples of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, while the Heritage Museum of Texas Hill County lets you interact with history in more ways than one.

Getting Around

There's always one in every living arrangement. The type that prefers to walk even when it's usually more convenient to just get a ride. Debates about green living or just saving money aside, Canyon Lake isn't the type of place where you can get away with making meandering your route of choice. With a Walk Score of merely 4, having your own means of transportation is the key to getting around here. Without a car, even the smallest of errands become a time-consuming affair.

Expect to Have Plenty of Space

If attractions like the Canyon Lake Marina and Overlook Park weren't clear enough, Canyon Lake's population density will confirm it again. Residents and visitors alike have plenty of elbow room in this community -- a fact worth pointing out because it's likely contributing to the affordability of rent prices here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Canyon Lake?
The average rent price for Canyon Lake rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,430.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Canyon Lake?
Some of the colleges located in the Canyon Lake area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, and Concordia University-Texas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Canyon Lake?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Canyon Lake from include San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock, Pflugerville, and New Braunfels.

