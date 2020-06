153 Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, TX

Neighborhoods in Canyon Lake

Finding a place to rent in Canyon Lake doesn't have to be complicated. You're free to choose your neighborhood based on how well it fits your lifestyle and needs. Some places might be better for your wallet than others, but that's the nature of moving into a new community. Enjoy this moment.

Fm 306 / Fm Road 3424: Beyond the convenience of having the Hill Country Yacht Club and Canyon Park around, this neighborhood is also home to some of the best apartments in the community. Here, you might find a studio apartment for rent or you could find an apartment that happens to have all bills paid. You just never know.

Sattler / Startzville: The Canyon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, along with other local businesses, make this area attractive to those who like their neighborhoods to have a suburbs-type respectability. When the affordable rent and the ease of finding apartments is considered, it's clear that this is an area apartment-hunters should keep an eye on!

Town Center: With Cranes Mill Park and Canyon Lake situated here, there's definitely something to be said for the scenery in this neighborhood. The jaw-dropping low rental rates are just the icing on the cake.

Rebecca Creek Road / Fm 311: Since construction companies, real estate services and design firms are all setting up shop in this area, there's no underestimating the level of business activity taking place here. This is a neighborhood that's more likely to have house rentals available as well.