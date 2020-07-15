Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM

62 Apartments For Rent Near Texas State

Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
22 Units Available
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1252 sqft
New elegant apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds offer clubhouse, media center, playground, business center, pool and more. Minutes from downtown San Marcos amenities and Texas State University.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1223 sqft
Backs onto Blanco River with downtown a short drive away along Hopkins Street. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with hardwood cabinets, black appliances, private balcony/patio and in-unit W/D. Clubhouse, gated community. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 PM
11 Units Available
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature air conditioning, built-in bookshelves, fireplaces and washer/dryer. Community includes swimming pool, BBQ grills, volleyball court and pet stations. Located close to Texas State University, Bobcat Stadium and William and Eleanor Crook Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1010 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community also offers gym, pool, parking, and conference room. Great location close to dining, parks, and nightlife.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
14 Units Available
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1153 sqft
Right off I-35. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse and basketball court. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances, and patios or a balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1078 sqft
Encino Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 26 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country. Offering comfortably priced 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes less than 5 minutes from the San Marcos Historic Downtown Square.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
2 Units Available
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1000 sqft
Welcome Home to Park Hill Apartment Homes! Tucked away in a wooded oasis, our cozy community offers a variety of thoughtfully created one and two bedroom apartment homes for you to choose from while still being just minutes away from everything you
Last updated July 15 at 12:16 PM
4 Units Available
Blanco Gardens
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$987
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Nest Apartments! Our beautiful community offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring modern finishes, designer colors, and superior attention to detail.

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
921 Sagewood Trail
921 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1550 sqft
JULY MOVE-IN! Renovated (not shown in pics) 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex in San Marcos. Spacious open floor plan with ample storage space, 2 car garage, and fenced backyard. Huge master bedroom! All bedrooms upstairs.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
887 Sagewood Trl
887 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2069 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Duplex

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
885 Sagewood Trl
885 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2069 sqft
Luxury 3BR/3.5BA 885 Duplex with upgraded kitchen and baths. Pet Friendly.

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
1360 Thorpe Lane - 1201
1360 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
480 sqft
Recently renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartments available for lease. Apartments include new faux wood flooring, new appliances, refinished countertops, and new fixtures.

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
904 Sagewood Trail
904 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1446 sqft
JULY MOVE IN!! Apply Online To Save Your Spot!!! Video-https://youtu.be/AwlfwHYc6Rs 3 Bedrooms (all on second story), 2.5 bathrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
891 Sagewood Trl
891 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2042 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Duplex.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland
72 Elm Hill Ct
72 Elm Hill Court, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2208 sqft
72 Elm Hill Ct Available 07/01/20 Very Clean, Well Maintained Home...Built for a Family! - Available for Move-In July 1st. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is 2250 sq ft, built for a family and is nestled on a corner lot under mature nature trees.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
910 Sagewood Trl
910 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1373 sqft
910 Sagewood Trail 3BR/3.5BA Duplex

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
803 Blanco St.
803 Old Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1325 sqft
**JUST REDUCED FOR AUGUST MOVE IN** Hurry won't last long at this rate!!! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse.

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Acres
419 Parker Drive
419 Parker Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
980 sqft
Super cute, recently completely updated 3bed, 1 bath home in San Marcos. This house is close to all of the new restaurants and shopping. Beautifully updated included stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hughson Heights
113 Crest Dr
113 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2726 sqft
113 Crest Drive 3BR/2.5BA Luxury Duplex

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
1011 Wonderworld Dr.
1011 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the luxurious and laidback style of these stunning San Marcos apartments. Choose from a wide variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to suit your family or individual must-haves.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
1348 Thorpe Ln.
1348 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
481 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This small, cozy community is a wonderful place to call home. Your pets will love it too with all the green spaces and places to play.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
881 Sagewood Trl
881 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1373 sqft
881 Sagewood Trail

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Cedargrove
100 Cedargrove, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2598 sqft
100 Cedargrove 3BR/3.5BA Duplex

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hughson Heights
234 Craddock Ave
234 Craddock Avenue, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
234 Craddock Ave 3BR/2.5BA Duplex

