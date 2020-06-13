/
/
harker heights
202 Apartments for rent in Harker Heights, TX📍
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
867 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Harker Heights near Killeen Mall and Seton Medical Center. Amenities include on-site laundry, storage units, a pool, assigned parking and a spa. Military discounts available.
1915 Sutton Place
1915 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,615
2296 sqft
1915 Sutton Place Available 08/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Sutton Place Schools: Nolanville Elementary School Eastern Hills Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion
Union Grove
306 Blackfoot
306 Blackfoot Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1955 sqft
306 Blackfoot Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 2 Story 3 bedrooms 2.75 baths in a Cul-de-sac! - Stunning property with ample living space. Features a sunken living room, 2 dining areas, living room & master suite with fireplaces.
Skipcha South
115 Lone Shadow
115 Lone Shadow Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
3033 sqft
115 Lone Shadow Available 07/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Skipcha Mountain Schools: Mountain View Elementary School Union Grove Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion
2111 Chinaberry Circle
2111 Chinaberry Cir, Harker Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2100 sqft
*Currently in full remodel, available 1 May, possibly sooner* https://youtu.be/bQMSJZh6CWA We pre-Screening four roommates wanting a single bedroom (will consider couples).
1805 Fox Trail
1805 Fox Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1466 sqft
1805 Fox Trail Available 07/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Fox Fire Meadow Schools: Mountain View Elementary School Eastern Hills Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion
1114 BOULDER RUN
1114 Boulder Run, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1527 sqft
1114 BOULDER RUN Available 08/03/20 Unique style 3-Bedroom Home In Harker Heights - (RLNE3793955)
Union Grove
408 Tomahawk Dr
408 Tomahawk Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1994 sqft
408 Tomahawk Dr Available 07/08/20 Skipcha Mountain Two Story - Look no further! This three bedroom two story home in Harker Heights Skipcha Mountain Estates has it all.
Skipcha South
212 Crowfoot
212 Crowfoot Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2068 sqft
212 Crowfoot Available 08/05/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 05, 2020** - Subdivision: Skipcha Mountain Schools: Skipcha Elementary School Union Grove Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of
Union Grove
520 Arapaho Dr
520 Arapaho Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2124 sqft
520 Arapaho Dr Available 08/07/20 520 Arapaho Dr, Harker Heights - This stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nestled on a large lot in a quiet neighborhood in Harker Heights.
1804 Volley Ln
1804 Volley Ln, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1747 sqft
Available 07/13/20 AVAILABLE JULY 2020!!! NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!!! Spacious home located in Harker Heights. This gorgeous property has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage.
Union Grove
122 Shawnee
122 Shawnee Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1877 sqft
122 Shawnee Available 07/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Skipcha Schools: Mountain View Elementary School Union Grove Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's
602 Diana Ln
602 Diana Ln, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1508 sqft
Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 15, 2020!!!! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area.
Union Grove
2203 Creek Drive
2203 Creek Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2358 sqft
2203 Creek Drive Available 07/15/20 LARGE 4 BR IN HARKER HEIGHTS! BRAND NEW LISTING!! - Fantastic four bedroom home in Harker Heights with two living areas and two dining areas! Over 2300 square feet all on one floor! Summer days will never be the
1208 Chaucer Lane
1208 Chaucer Ln, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
1794 sqft
1208 Chaucer Lane Available 08/05/20 **Approximate Availability Date: August 05, 2020** - Subdivision: Knights Ridge Schools: Skipcha Elementary School Nolan Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's
Union Grove
2200 Heights Drive
2200 Heights Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1560 sqft
2200 Heights Drive Available 08/10/20 2200 Heights Drive Harker Heights, TX 76548 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES: CORYELL COUNTY: https://www.
Skipcha South
706 White Hawk
706 White Hawk Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
Premium Rental in Skipcha Mt. Est - Ceramic tile entry, granite kitchen cabinets, deep sinks, marble fireplace, tile flooring throughout home.
220 N Mary Jo Dr
220 N Mary Jo Dr, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1143 sqft
220 N Mary Jo Dr - B Available 07/29/20 High Quality 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Duplex, new construction in Harker Heights. - High Quality 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Duplex, new construction in Harker Heights. Scheduled completion estimated by end of June 2020.
Skipcha South
1115 Doc Whitten Drive
1115 Doc Whitten Dr, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2412 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with a 3 car garage. Features washer and dryer connections, fireplace, an electric range, refrigerator and a dishwasher. No pets allowed. Please contact JWC for more information.
Union Grove
206 Shawnee Trail
206 Shawnee Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1385 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, an electric range. Pets must be approved by owner. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
Skipcha South
919 Mustang Trl
919 Mustang Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2186 sqft
This= 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer and dryer connections. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
1805 Sutton Place POOL
1805 Sutton Place Trl, Harker Heights, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1897 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and a pool. Dogs only. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
907 End O Trl
907 End O Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1651 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a 2 car garage features a fireplace, fenced backyard, washer and dryer connections, refrigerator, an electric range and dishwasher. Pets welcomed. Approved pets require a paid $300 non-refundable fee per pet.
709 Fawn Trl
709 Fawn Trl, Harker Heights, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1931 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage Amenities include: - Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fireplace - Formal Dining Room - Fridge - Dishwasher - Stove - Dual Oven - Microwave - Antique Chandelier - Double
