2 story, 3 large bedrooms, gameroom, study, balcony, large family room, open kitchen with granite counter tops, all appliances included, extra large backyard. Sterling Bridge Community, backs fields, community pool at Harris Branch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6017 Adair Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
What amenities does 6017 Adair Drive have?
Some of 6017 Adair Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6017 Adair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6017 Adair Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.