Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cozy one story two bedrooms 1 full bath, perfect for first home. Minutes away from University and downtown, tucked in between IH 35 & 183. Pet friendly! Must provide photo of pet prior to application acceptance. No aggressive breeds. Stove and refrigerator included. Large private back yard. Off street parking with gate you can close.