Last updated May 27 2019 at 6:05 PM

3701 Robinson AVE

3701 Robinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Robinson Avenue, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Built in 2000! Single story in amazing Cherrywood - central location,minutes from UT & downtown*Hardwood floors*True Master Suite w/HUGE walk-in closet, dual vanities & garden tub*Gorgeous detailing & finish out: 5" baseboards, wainscoting, arches & triple crown molding*1 car attached garage*Freshly painted kitchen cabinets & stainless steel appliances*Centrally wired for coordinated whole-home entertainment*Inviting, private backyard covered patio for high quality outdoor living*Walkable area*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Robinson AVE have any available units?
3701 Robinson AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Robinson AVE have?
Some of 3701 Robinson AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Robinson AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Robinson AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Robinson AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Robinson AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3701 Robinson AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Robinson AVE offers parking.
Does 3701 Robinson AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Robinson AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Robinson AVE have a pool?
No, 3701 Robinson AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Robinson AVE have accessible units?
No, 3701 Robinson AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Robinson AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 Robinson AVE has units with dishwashers.
