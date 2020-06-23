3701 Robinson AVE

Amenities
*Built in 2000! Single story in amazing Cherrywood - central location,minutes from UT & downtown*Hardwood floors*True Master Suite w/HUGE walk-in closet, dual vanities & garden tub*Gorgeous detailing & finish out: 5" baseboards, wainscoting, arches & triple crown molding*1 car attached garage*Freshly painted kitchen cabinets & stainless steel appliances*Centrally wired for coordinated whole-home entertainment*Inviting, private backyard covered patio for high quality outdoor living*Walkable area*