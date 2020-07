Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access online portal package receiving

The Rosedale Apartments are located in one of Austin’s fastest growing neighborhoods. This Allendale community is a quick walk away from an endless list of newly renovated shops, cafes, and restaurants. Only minutes away from downtown and UT campus, this is the perfect spot for every Austinite to start their day. Come relax in one of our sparkling swimming pools or in one of our three beautiful courtyards. With one and two bedroom apartments, The Rosedale is sure to be the new home you’ve been looking for.