All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 320 S. Lamar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
320 S. Lamar
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:04 AM

320 S. Lamar

320 S Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

320 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
trash valet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8f8da000a5 ---- Chic floor plans with ultimate flexibility Ceramic tile backsplash in kitchens, and under-counter mounted sinks Two color schemes with thick granite countertops in kitchens and baths and complementary colored cabinets Stainless GE appliances including oversized ovens Accent pendant lighting over kitchen islands* Deep soaking tubs* Choice of bamboo or espresso color flooring with designer carpet in bedrooms and closets Dramatic 9\' ceilings throughout most floor plans * Select floor plans feature 11\' ceilings and 20\' vaulted ceilings * Large picture windows provide generous natural light Modern solar screens allow privacy Large covered patios * Valet trash service Convenient trash chutes on each floor Washers and dryers* *In select homes. Amenities subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 S. Lamar have any available units?
320 S. Lamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 S. Lamar have?
Some of 320 S. Lamar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 S. Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
320 S. Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 S. Lamar pet-friendly?
No, 320 S. Lamar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 320 S. Lamar offer parking?
No, 320 S. Lamar does not offer parking.
Does 320 S. Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 S. Lamar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 S. Lamar have a pool?
Yes, 320 S. Lamar has a pool.
Does 320 S. Lamar have accessible units?
No, 320 S. Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 320 S. Lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 S. Lamar does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Milo
3220 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Somerset Townhomes
6800 Austin Center Blvd
Austin, TX 78731
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78717
The Josephine
4411 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX 78722
Short Hills South
8001 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Bainbridge Villas
3603 Southridge Dr
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin