Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving

Introducing Wildwood Apartments, where comfort and style mix together to create one of the best living spaces in Austin, TX. Now offering newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartments for rent. All-electric kitchens and spacious patios/balconies with storage spaces, and walk-in closets are only a couple of the thoughtful details that await. Pets welcome!



Located in North Central Austin, with easy access to Hwy. 183, 290, I-35 and minutes away from downtown and The University of Texas campus. Wildwood puts you near everywhere you want to be. We are within walking distance of Austin Public Library (St. John Branch). We are also close to Pickle Elementary and Regan High School, as well as 15 minutes away from Austin Community College. Apart from these, you can find tons of popular attractions near our area, like Nelson Field, Galaxy Highland 10 Theatre or Capital Plaza and many other restaurants and bars.



Boasting a wide selection of amenities, our community strives to be the perfect h