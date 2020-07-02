All apartments in Austin
Wildwood Apartments
Wildwood Apartments

7610 Cameron Rd · (512) 357-7055
Rent Special
$150 special in selected units A1 558 sq. ft.
Location

7610 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1104 · Avail. Aug 27

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 2087 · Avail. Oct 8

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 1090 · Avail. Sep 10

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1111 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit 1015 · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wildwood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
Introducing Wildwood Apartments, where comfort and style mix together to create one of the best living spaces in Austin, TX. Now offering newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartments for rent. All-electric kitchens and spacious patios/balconies with storage spaces, and walk-in closets are only a couple of the thoughtful details that await. Pets welcome!

Located in North Central Austin, with easy access to Hwy. 183, 290, I-35 and minutes away from downtown and The University of Texas campus. Wildwood puts you near everywhere you want to be. We are within walking distance of Austin Public Library (St. John Branch). We are also close to Pickle Elementary and Regan High School, as well as 15 minutes away from Austin Community College. Apart from these, you can find tons of popular attractions near our area, like Nelson Field, Galaxy Highland 10 Theatre or Capital Plaza and many other restaurants and bars.

Boasting a wide selection of amenities, our community strives to be the perfect h

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: No pet restrictions. All pets have to do an interview.
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wildwood Apartments have any available units?
Wildwood Apartments has 16 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Wildwood Apartments have?
Some of Wildwood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wildwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Wildwood Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $150 special in selected units A1 558 sq. ft.
Is Wildwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Wildwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Wildwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Wildwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Wildwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wildwood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wildwood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Wildwood Apartments has a pool.
Does Wildwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Wildwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Wildwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wildwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
