Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12007 Trotwood Dr
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

12007 Trotwood Dr

12007 Trotwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12007 Trotwood Drive, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home for Lease in North Austin - Updated home for lease in North Austin! Spacious open floor plan with a fireplace in the living room! This house features bamboo & tile flooring throughout! Stainless steel appliances & wood block counter tops in the kitchen plus a breakfast area & separate dining. Updated bathrooms. Two walk-in closets in the master suite! This home offers lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings & a covered patio in the backyard! 2 car garage.

(RLNE5516668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12007 Trotwood Dr have any available units?
12007 Trotwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12007 Trotwood Dr have?
Some of 12007 Trotwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12007 Trotwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12007 Trotwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12007 Trotwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12007 Trotwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12007 Trotwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12007 Trotwood Dr offers parking.
Does 12007 Trotwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12007 Trotwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12007 Trotwood Dr have a pool?
No, 12007 Trotwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12007 Trotwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 12007 Trotwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12007 Trotwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12007 Trotwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

