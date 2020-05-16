12007 Trotwood Dr

Amenities

Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home for Lease in North Austin - Updated home for lease in North Austin! Spacious open floor plan with a fireplace in the living room! This house features bamboo & tile flooring throughout! Stainless steel appliances & wood block counter tops in the kitchen plus a breakfast area & separate dining. Updated bathrooms. Two walk-in closets in the master suite! This home offers lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings & a covered patio in the backyard! 2 car garage.



