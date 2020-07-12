/
/
/
copperfield
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
285 Apartments for rent in Copperfield, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
40 Units Available
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1077 sqft
You are in the heart of Austin at Oxford at Tech Ridge. Tenants have access to the pool, cabanas, dog-park, parking-garages, fitness, and clubhouse. Also features spacious units, modern kitchens, ample storage, and handicap access.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
29 Units Available
Silver Springs Apartments
12151 N Interstate 35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
A premier location and stylish apartments make Silver Springs Apartment Homes one of the most desirable communities in Austin, TX.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13502 Lansdale Cv
13502 Lansdale Cv, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2141 sqft
BRAND NEW Home in Pflugerville! - **Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/fgbMpRPDZiQ** Make this lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom property your new home. Tile flooring throughout all first floor common areas. Open floorplan with a large island.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
12279 Abbey Glen Lane
12279 Abbey Glen Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
Great townhouse in the gated community of Victoria Glen. Community pool available for use and grounds maintained by HOA. Recently updated flooring throughout. Close to Copperfield Nature Trail and Parmer Ln.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
1015 East Yager Lane
1015 East Yager Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-level, 2/2 in Coppertree! Vaulted Ceilings, updated kitchen w granite counters, range, microwave, dishwasher and fridge. Utility Closet w Washer & Dryer. Lots of storage & plenty of closet space. Updated bathrooms with granite.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard
12501 Tech Ridge Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Tech Ridge Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 27
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12517 Zeller Lane
12517 Zeller Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
12517 Zeller Lane Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 2bd/2ba Single-Family Home in North Austin! - >>>> Walk-through Video: https://youtu.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
305 EAST YAGER LANE
305 East Yager Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$983
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This sophisticated property is perfect for the professional, urban renter. Are you an outdoor enthusiast? Enjoy nearby Walnut Creek, Copperfield and Oertli parks. Love food? Enjoy the amazing restaurants within close proximity.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
12102 Cottage Promenade CT
12102 Cottage Promenade Court, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1582 sqft
Gorgeous one story with beautiful bright white kitchen that has granite counters and Stainless Steel appliances! Expansive living room with tall ceilings creating an extremely spacious environment.
Results within 1 mile of Copperfield
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$949
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,014
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1113 sqft
Bexley at Tech Ridge is located in one of the most desirable areas of Austin, offering quick access to work, shopping, and recreation.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
30 Units Available
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-35, Dell Campus, Tech Ridge Center, Oertli Park, the Austin DMV, Dessau Elementary and Middle Schools, and Delco Primary School. Pet-friendly community with lagoon style pool and heated spa, surround sound movie theater, controlled access gate, oversized walk-in closets, and intrusion alarm.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
50 Units Available
Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1630 sqft
Immaculate apartments in a leafy community, just over from Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park. Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern interiors. Swimming pool, fitness center and media room.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
25 Units Available
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1447 sqft
Just off I-35 and close to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park with attached garages, chef's kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, along with poolside gourmet grilling area, Wi-Fi lounge and sun-deck, and drive-thru mail kiosk.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Altair Tech Ridge
12408 Dessau Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,126
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Altair Tech Ridge serves as the gateway into Austin’s vibrant Tech Ridge district. Located just minutes away from Austin’s largest employers including Samsung, Dell, GM, and Apple, residents experience a convenience unlike any other.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1045 sqft
The Bridge at Center Ridge is located at 701 Center Ridge Drive, Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
34 Units Available
Walnut Park
12101 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1288 sqft
Walnut Park is conveniently located on North Lamar Boulevard across from the 293-acre Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park and just south of Yager Lane near numerous shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1448 sqft
Luxury homes in northeast Austin with easy access to shopping, outdoor activities and major highways. Resort-style pool, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Sprawling apartments with kitchen pantries and in-home washer-dryers.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
149 Units Available
Citadel Tech Ridge
1127 Pearl Retreat Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1382 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The natural landscapes north of Austin form the perfect backdrop for modern living at Citadel at Tech Ridge.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Bridge at Tech Ridge
12800 Center Lake Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1045 sqft
The Bridge at Tech Ridge is located at 12800 Center Lake Drive, Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Village at Collinwood
1001 Collinwood West Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
Welcome HOME! Your new apartment is waiting for you! The Village at Collinwood is a community set apart from the standard one-size-fits-all lifestyle! Here we are focused on an environment that is resident centered.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 30 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1365 sqft
Our office is currently closed for touring, but we are still able to provide virtual tours and property information. Call Now for Details! The luxury apartment home of your dreams is at Ten Oaks.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
12612 N LAMAR BLVD
12612 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine, a privileged retreat of landscaped gardens and mature oak trees alongside Wells Branch Creek, a peaceful oasis where nature and luxury are in harmony.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1200 E Parmer Lane
1200 East Parmer Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
854 sqft
Plaza Del Lago Apartments defines community. The charming, yet causal neighborhood feel compliments the on-the-move lifestyles of its residents.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
12041 DESSAU ROAD
12041 Dessau Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The best apartment choice for your lifestyle is right here! Live near the technology corridor in north east Austin where you'll have quick access to IH-35, 45, 130, major employers and downtown. Experience true luxury living.
