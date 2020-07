Amenities

w/d hookup nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup patio / balcony bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bbq/grill carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby nest technology online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Start a new chapter in life at Century Travesia Apartments, a hallmark for luxury living nestled at the edge of Austin, Round Rock, and Pflugerville. Our North Austin apartments invite you to experience resort-style living every day. Join us and discover first-in-class amenities and spacious one, two, three, and four-bedroom homes.



Your lavish cruise in our community starts with the individual entrances on first-floor units, elevator access, and the attached garages available on townhome layouts. High ceilings, chic hardwood floors, marble-jetted jacuzzi tubs, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, along with modern backsplashes complete the glamorous look of our luxury apartments. Add in a SmartHome technology package, incredible outdoor living spaces, quality Whirlpool(R) appliances, together with energy-efficient insulation, and you have every comfort.



The exceptional amenities adjoining our Austin apartments provide a place to relax or keep busy while experiencing the full res