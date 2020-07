Amenities

The Atlantic Grand Oaks is located in the heart of Southwest Austin. We offer a selection of newly upgraded & spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments, all within a quaint, park-like setting. Our upscale community features a stunning swimming pool with sundeck, play area, picnic areas with barbeque grills, and a sports court. You can also find such upscale amenities as a newly-renovated clubhouse, WiFi cafe, 24-hour fitness center, and Dog Park, all conveniently located just outside of your front door. We are conveniently located near Mopac Expressway, I-35, and Ben White Boulevard, and just minutes away from Austin's finest shopping, dining, and entertainment venues, as well as many schools. Call or stop by today to enjoy a private tour and discover your newly-upgraded, modern apartment homes at The Atlantic Grand Oaks.