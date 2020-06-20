All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

8253 Rossi Rd

8253 Rossi Road · (615) 900-2625
Location

8253 Rossi Road, Nashville, TN 37027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8253 Rossi Rd · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1645 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Electric Stove
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave

You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional Information:
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Garage
Patio
Ceiling Fans

Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5825766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8253 Rossi Rd have any available units?
8253 Rossi Rd has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8253 Rossi Rd have?
Some of 8253 Rossi Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8253 Rossi Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8253 Rossi Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8253 Rossi Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8253 Rossi Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8253 Rossi Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8253 Rossi Rd does offer parking.
Does 8253 Rossi Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8253 Rossi Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8253 Rossi Rd have a pool?
No, 8253 Rossi Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8253 Rossi Rd have accessible units?
No, 8253 Rossi Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8253 Rossi Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8253 Rossi Rd has units with dishwashers.
