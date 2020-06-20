8253 Rossi Rd

Amenities

3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Electric Stove

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave



You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional Information:

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Total Electric Service

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System

Garage

Patio

Ceiling Fans



Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



