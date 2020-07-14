All apartments in Nashville
Chowning Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

Chowning Square

4141 Woodlawn Dr · (442) 254-0147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Any new 12-month lease that starts by August 1st will receive $1,000 off their first month!
Location

4141 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, TN 37205
Woodlawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,949

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Unit 67 · Avail. now

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Unit 9 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,149

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1586 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chowning Square.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
alarm system
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Luxurious, stylish apartments and townhomes in one of Nashvilles favorite neighborhoods Chowning Square delivers that and more! Located in the gorgeous Belle Meade neighborhood, Chowning Square is convenient to Downtown Nashville, great shops and restaurants, several parks, Belmont, and Vanderbilt University! From your new home at Chowning Square, youll be able to walk to area restaurants, stores, and the greenway. All of our modern floor plans are large and gorgeous with 9-10 foot ceilings, huge closets, and gourmet kitchens. Chowning Square provides luxury living in a beautifully-landscaped, tree-filled community. Ready to see more? Call Chowning Square now and schedule your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (first pet), $100 (second pet)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Reserved lot: included in select leases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chowning Square have any available units?
Chowning Square has 13 units available starting at $1,949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Chowning Square have?
Some of Chowning Square's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chowning Square currently offering any rent specials?
Chowning Square is offering the following rent specials: Any new 12-month lease that starts by August 1st will receive $1,000 off their first month!
Is Chowning Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Chowning Square is pet friendly.
Does Chowning Square offer parking?
Yes, Chowning Square offers parking.
Does Chowning Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chowning Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chowning Square have a pool?
Yes, Chowning Square has a pool.
Does Chowning Square have accessible units?
No, Chowning Square does not have accessible units.
Does Chowning Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chowning Square has units with dishwashers.
