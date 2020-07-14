Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly alarm system cc payments courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Luxurious, stylish apartments and townhomes in one of Nashvilles favorite neighborhoods Chowning Square delivers that and more! Located in the gorgeous Belle Meade neighborhood, Chowning Square is convenient to Downtown Nashville, great shops and restaurants, several parks, Belmont, and Vanderbilt University! From your new home at Chowning Square, youll be able to walk to area restaurants, stores, and the greenway. All of our modern floor plans are large and gorgeous with 9-10 foot ceilings, huge closets, and gourmet kitchens. Chowning Square provides luxury living in a beautifully-landscaped, tree-filled community. Ready to see more? Call Chowning Square now and schedule your personal tour.