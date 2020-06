Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location! Minutes to Lipscomb, Belmont and Vanderbilt. Fabulous rental with quick access to I65 and I24, just minutes from downtown, airport, and Green Hills/Brentwood. Huge backyard! Updated finishes, utilities, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and roof. Newer appliances and paint. Other features include security system, double pane windows, all hardwood/tiled floors, and storage (including one car garage/garage loft/outdoor shed). No smoking inside!