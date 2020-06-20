All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1516 23rd Ave N

1516 23rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1516 23rd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208
Osage-North Fisk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing Location! Fully furnished! - Property Id: 282541

Incredible location! Furnishings included in price! Available for immediate occupancy!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282541
Property Id 282541

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 23rd Ave N have any available units?
1516 23rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 23rd Ave N have?
Some of 1516 23rd Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 23rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1516 23rd Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 23rd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1516 23rd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1516 23rd Ave N offer parking?
No, 1516 23rd Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1516 23rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 23rd Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 23rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 1516 23rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1516 23rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1516 23rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 23rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 23rd Ave N has units with dishwashers.
