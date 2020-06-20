Rent Calculator
All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1516 23rd Ave N.
1516 23rd Ave N
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 28
1516 23rd Ave N
1516 23rd Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
1516 23rd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208
Osage-North Fisk
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing Location! Fully furnished! - Property Id: 282541
Incredible location! Furnishings included in price! Available for immediate occupancy!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282541
Property Id 282541
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5834134)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1516 23rd Ave N have any available units?
1516 23rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1516 23rd Ave N have?
Some of 1516 23rd Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1516 23rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1516 23rd Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 23rd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1516 23rd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 1516 23rd Ave N offer parking?
No, 1516 23rd Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1516 23rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 23rd Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 23rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 1516 23rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1516 23rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1516 23rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 23rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 23rd Ave N has units with dishwashers.
