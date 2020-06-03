Rent Calculator
1223 Greenfield Ave.
Find more places like 1223 Greenfield Ave.
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1223 Greenfield Ave
1 of 27
1223 Greenfield Ave
1223 Greenfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1223 Greenfield Avenue, Nashville, TN 37216
Inglewood
Amenities
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful place! Ready for immediate occupancy! - Property Id: 258765
Utilities and furnishings included in price! Great location!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258765
Property Id 258765
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5834096)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1223 Greenfield Ave have any available units?
1223 Greenfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1223 Greenfield Ave have?
Some of 1223 Greenfield Ave's amenities include some paid utils, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1223 Greenfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Greenfield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Greenfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1223 Greenfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 1223 Greenfield Ave offer parking?
No, 1223 Greenfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1223 Greenfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Greenfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Greenfield Ave have a pool?
No, 1223 Greenfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Greenfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 1223 Greenfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Greenfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 Greenfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
