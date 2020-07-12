Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal playground tennis court volleyball court

***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***



Kick off your shoes and settle into a private retreat that blends comfort, style, and atmosphere into one fantastic living experience. Located in Nashville, Tennessee, Chase Cove Apartments is just a short drive away from parks, grocery stores, and plenty of dining and entertainment venues.



Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.