All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like Chase Cove Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
Chase Cove Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Chase Cove Apartments

2999 Smith Springs Rd · (615) 813-2045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2999 Smith Springs Rd, Nashville, TN 37217
Harbour Town

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit K-K130 · Avail. now

$1,028

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-E092 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,212

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit H-H164 · Avail. now

$1,236

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1184 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit A-A009 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,468

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chase Cove Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Kick off your shoes and settle into a private retreat that blends comfort, style, and atmosphere into one fantastic living experience. Located in Nashville, Tennessee, Chase Cove Apartments is just a short drive away from parks, grocery stores, and plenty of dining and entertainment venues.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $90 (1 and 2 bedroom), $180 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin
Additional: $8 insurance
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Ample parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chase Cove Apartments have any available units?
Chase Cove Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,028 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Chase Cove Apartments have?
Some of Chase Cove Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chase Cove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chase Cove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chase Cove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Chase Cove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Chase Cove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chase Cove Apartments offers parking.
Does Chase Cove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chase Cove Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chase Cove Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Chase Cove Apartments has a pool.
Does Chase Cove Apartments have accessible units?
No, Chase Cove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Chase Cove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chase Cove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Chase Cove Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whispering Hills
570 McMurray Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Davenport Condominiums
125 Davenport Dr
Nashville, TN 37217
Eastwood Greene
1921 Greenwood Ave
Nashville, TN 37206
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south
Nashville, TN 37204
Village South
801 Inverness Ave
Nashville, TN 37204
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St
Nashville, TN 37210
Park West at Hillwood
6319 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St.
Nashville, TN 37201

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity