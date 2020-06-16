Rent Calculator
850 Burger St
850 Burger Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
850 Burger Street, Charleston, SC 29407
Maryville - Ashleyville
Amenities
in unit laundry
dogs allowed
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom house West Ashley - Property Id: 296757
3 bedroom house located west Ashley. Large bedrooms. No sec-8 and credit check.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296757
Property Id 296757
(RLNE5841900)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 850 Burger St have any available units?
850 Burger St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charleston, SC
.
What amenities does 850 Burger St have?
Some of 850 Burger St's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 850 Burger St currently offering any rent specials?
850 Burger St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Burger St pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 Burger St is pet friendly.
Does 850 Burger St offer parking?
No, 850 Burger St does not offer parking.
Does 850 Burger St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 Burger St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Burger St have a pool?
No, 850 Burger St does not have a pool.
Does 850 Burger St have accessible units?
No, 850 Burger St does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Burger St have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Burger St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 Burger St have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 Burger St does not have units with air conditioning.
