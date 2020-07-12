Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:32 PM

151 Apartments for rent in Telegraph Hill, San Francisco, CA

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
267 GREEN Street
267 Green St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,695
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
604 sqft
Step outside your front door to a surplus of italian eateries, focaccia bakeries and espresso shops, making North Beach prime Italian-foodie territory.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
1142 MONTGOMERY Street
1142 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,495
712 sqft
Intellectuals and Italians made North Beach what it is today, one of the city’s most adored areas. Chianti and marinara are “Little Italy’s” original claim to fame, and the midcentury Beatnik movement cemented its counterculture icon status.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
426 Vallejo St
426 Vallejo Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,490
728 sqft
Modern Executive Home with Stunning Bay Views - Property Id: 307003 Gorgeous Executive Home on Historic Telegraph Hill + 5-minute walk to Downtown & lively North Beach + Perched atop scenic steps and surrounded by lush gardens + Sweeping $5M views

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
350 Union Street
350 Union Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,000
400 sqft
Completely furnished, renovated, beautiful Telegraph Hill studio in the heart of San Francisco. Minutes from Washington Park, Coit Tower, North Beach, downtown bars and restaurants. Prime location for city dwellers.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
382 Green Street #5
382 Green St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Furnished Charming Flat in Telegraph Hill | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $3,500/mo. Security Deposit: 1.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
434 B Union Street
434 B Union St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautiful Top Floor Flat in the heart of Telegraph Hill. Rooftop terrace with amazing view. - This classic three-unit Edwardian building is located in the heart of Telegraph Hill, on one of San Francisco's famous seven hills.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
55 Child Street
55 Child Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 55 Child Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
267 Green Street
267 Green Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,695
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Green Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Telegraph Hill
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,253
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,856
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1235 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! A location that can't be beat. Views for days.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
41 Units Available
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,970
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
882 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
74 Units Available
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,838
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,776
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
36 Units Available
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,674
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,586
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,182
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,245
305 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Safe building with alarm system. Dogs and cats allowed. Gym available. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Half a mile from the boutiques, cafes, and restaurants at Union Square. Close to Highway 101.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
1560 SACRAMENTO
1560 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry in the Nob Hill neighborhood. Art Deco facade. Recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances. Three blocks from Huntington Park and Grace Cathedral. Nearby dining and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
1127-1133 KEARNY
1127 Kearny Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,695
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
701 sqft
Intellectuals and Italians made North Beach what it is today, one of the city’s most adored areas. Chianti and marinara are “Little Italy’s” original claim to fame, and the mid-century Beatnik movement cemented its counterculture icon status.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
655 POWELL Apartments
655 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,795
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
401 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
790 sqft
This upscale community is located in an area with fine dining and boutique hotels. Historic building. Pet-friendly. Each apartment features efficient appliances, carpeting, a washer and dryer, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
1340 TAYLOR
1340 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,500
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,400
993 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community in iconic Nob Hill. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry. Cable included. Easy access to trolleys, public transit. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to schools, St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
37 Units Available
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,380
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,159
625 sqft
In the heart of Nob Hill, these contemporary apartments feature recessed lighting, tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site internet cafe, concierge service and gym. Garage parking provided.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
17 Units Available
2133 Stockton
2133 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,249
Here on the corner of Bay and Stockton you're only a few blocks away from some of San Francisco's most famous sites -- Ghirardelli Square, Pier 39, The Cannery, Fisherman's Wharf and The City's cable cars.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
825 Pine Street
825 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
535 sqft
Nob Hill was built by the barons of the Gold Rush, and today, it’s just as iconic as ever. Epic views, elegant mansions and luxury hotels roll out the red carpet for tourists and locals alike.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
845 PINE Apartments
845 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,695
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located two blocks north of Union Square and directly across the street from three landmark hotels (Intercontinental, Fairmont, and Huntington) at the top of Nob Hill, this property is located just a short walk to public transit
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
1125 BROADWAY Apartments
1125 Broadway, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,195
450 sqft
Updated homes that are cable-ready. Kitchens are fully equipped. Residents get access to laundry facilities. A short walk to Chinatown and Lombard Street. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
220 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy SanFran's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood in a historic building with on-site laundry. Welcomes pets. Granite counters and hardwood floors in unit. Surrounded by restaurants, bars, and boutiques.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
1126 BUSH
1126 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,695
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,395
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A historic building transformed into a modern home. Green community that is pet friendly. Spacious apartments feature hardwood floors and updated appliances. Recently updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near many restaurants and Highway 101.
Telegraph Hill
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Standing tall as one of San Francisco's "Seven Hills", Telegraph Hill, California is a neighborhood that got its name from a semaphore, a tall structure built on the hill, that was used to notify all of San Francisco of ships heading through the Golden Gate.

Aside from telegraphing the nature of ships that were coming through the Golden Gate, Telegraph Hill played many other important roles throughout the history of San Francisco. Unloaded cargo ships that were leaving San Francisco, for instance, were given rocks from the side of Telegraph Hill to act as ballast when leaving.

Moving to Telegraph Hill

Telegraph Hill played an integral role in San Francisco's history, but that's not really what you want to hear about, is it? You want to know just how easy it's going to be to move there. Well, it's definitely going to take some planning. A population of a little over 6,000 people may not seem like much, but remember that this is just a neighborhood. Get that game face on!

When to start looking

You should probably start looking as of right... now. As a neighborhood with a historical landmark, there aren't very many areas for new construction. That means that you've got to take what you can get and trust the fact that many people already have. The overall area had a population of over 8,000 in 2008, and this equates to a population density of 38,000 people per square mile. Sure, there are nowhere near that many people on the hill, but it's more dense, with people anyway, than New York City.

When to make the move

Neighborhoods in San Francisco, especially ones only seconds from San Francisco Bay and minutes from the Golden Gate Bridge, stay pretty full. This means that you should make the move whenever possible. Whether it's a luxury apartment or one of the one bedroom apartments for rent, move there as soon as the landlord is willing to let you.

What to bring along

Renting an apartment anywhere requires a bit of preparation and important documents, but this is especially the case in Telegraph Hill. Landlords can be picky if they want to. After all, it's basically a neighborhood surrounding a tourist attraction (the tower). Come prepared with landlord references, a credit check, first and last month's rent, and anything else you could possibly think of that might make you look great.

Areas of Telegraph Hill

During your apartment search in Telegraph Hill, you may wonder just how a neighborhood could have distinct areas. Well, this is San Francisco; it happens. Seriously, just look at all of the awesomeness going on in each specific area. If you don't love this historic neighborhood afterward, you've got some serious issues.

Northside: Like most areas of Telegraph Hill, the north side of the neighborhood is highly residential. Those who live in the area will still find several stores along with Jack Early Park and Chestnut and Kearny open space park. Yes, strange names. Deal with it.

Central Telegraph Hill: This is the location of the awesome Colt Tower and Pioneer Park. At the top of Colt Tower, you can see just about everything. Treasure Island, Alcatraz, and even the Golden Gate Bridge are all visible.

Southside: Yeah, there are plenty more rental properties in this area, but Broadway Street also houses the Penthouse Club. Sure, you may not want to hang out in such a place, but just living near the place grants a certain level of bragging rights.

Living in Telegraph Hill

Each neighborhood has its own greatness. Seriously, it's San Francisco; what did you expect? There aren't many complaints about specific neighborhoods, but for the overall area of Telegraph Hill, you'll definitely hear none. Careful, though! You might run into some hipsters!

A Generation on Display

You can enjoy artifacts of the Beat Generation over at The Beat Museum. No, we're not too sure what the Beat Generation is, but that's part of the adventure!

Cable Cars Galore

Yes, there's a cable car museum only minutes away from the city center. You never know, there could be something awesome to learn.

Affordable Creativity on Display

The Emerald Tablet continuously hosts events and exhibits ranging from impressionistic painting displays to jazz concerts. Best part? They take donations, so a lack of funds isn't a disqualification!

