151 Apartments for rent in Telegraph Hill, San Francisco, CA

Telegraph Hill played an integral role in San Francisco's history, but that's not really what you want to hear about, is it? You want to know just how easy it's going to be to move there. Well, it's definitely going to take some planning. A population of a little over 6,000 people may not seem like much, but remember that this is just a neighborhood. Get that game face on!

When to start looking

You should probably start looking as of right... now. As a neighborhood with a historical landmark, there aren't very many areas for new construction. That means that you've got to take what you can get and trust the fact that many people already have. The overall area had a population of over 8,000 in 2008, and this equates to a population density of 38,000 people per square mile. Sure, there are nowhere near that many people on the hill, but it's more dense, with people anyway, than New York City.

When to make the move

Neighborhoods in San Francisco, especially ones only seconds from San Francisco Bay and minutes from the Golden Gate Bridge, stay pretty full. This means that you should make the move whenever possible. Whether it's a luxury apartment or one of the one bedroom apartments for rent, move there as soon as the landlord is willing to let you.

What to bring along

Renting an apartment anywhere requires a bit of preparation and important documents, but this is especially the case in Telegraph Hill. Landlords can be picky if they want to. After all, it's basically a neighborhood surrounding a tourist attraction (the tower). Come prepared with landlord references, a credit check, first and last month's rent, and anything else you could possibly think of that might make you look great.