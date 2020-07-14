All apartments in San Francisco
650 ELLIS Apartments

650 Ellis Street · (415) 949-3188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

650 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 650 ELLIS Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
You don’t have to be a carnivore to appreciate the Tenderloin. It’s a rich stew of local characters, tourists from Union Square, civic-minded art students and tech professionals with a thirst for nightly adventures. Ethnic eateries, cool culinary pop-ups, and modern speakeasies add spice to the social scene. Whichever way you slice it, the Tenderloin is San Francisco’s newest “it” neighborhood.

Just around the corner from Lers Ros, Saigon Sandwich, and Brenda’s French Soul Food, you will not go hungry here in the Tenderloin neighborhood. And you’re close to FiDi, the Civic Center, and SoMa. This pet-friendly apartment in a historic building has high ceilings, large closets, and a full kitchen with a gas range. Live downtown and you’re never far from home.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic build

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1st Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 650 ELLIS Apartments have any available units?
650 ELLIS Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 ELLIS Apartments have?
Some of 650 ELLIS Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 ELLIS Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
650 ELLIS Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 ELLIS Apartments pet-friendly?
No, 650 ELLIS Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 650 ELLIS Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 650 ELLIS Apartments offers parking.
Does 650 ELLIS Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 ELLIS Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 ELLIS Apartments have a pool?
No, 650 ELLIS Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 650 ELLIS Apartments have accessible units?
No, 650 ELLIS Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 650 ELLIS Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 ELLIS Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

