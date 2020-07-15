Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM
11 Apartments For Rent Near DUofC
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
26 Units Available
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,916
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,255
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
4 Units Available
Civic Center
33 North
33 San Pablo Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1628 sqft
Luxury living with beautiful views of the natural hillside. Apartments offer a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, grill and lobby. Near Highway 101.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
6 Units Available
Lincoln-San Rafael Hill
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
440 sqft
Comfortable apartments have walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Private parking provided. Located a short walk from Mountain Park and near bus routes on Lincoln Avenue.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,990
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,287
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,947
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
1 of 21
Last updated January 24 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Gerstle Park
45 Laurel Grove
45 Laurel Grove Ave, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2817 sqft
Lovely Laurel Grove Home - 2 OFFICES - VIEWS- POOL-FOUNDATION - Gorgeous custom-built home in coveted Laurel Grove neighborhood.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Canal Waterfront
11 mooring rd
11 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1400 sqft
Spacious, updated, and airy renovated 2bd/2ba+ Townhouse/triplex property w/large common grounds -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Canal Waterfront
15 Mooring Rd.
15 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1400 sqft
Modern Remodel, Upper level 2bd/2ba Open concept design. Shared veg garden! - Video Tour - FOUNDATION- - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Rafael Meadows-Los Ranchitos
117 Merrydale Rd
117 Merrydale Road, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
600 sqft
This charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cottage was recently updated. The home features laminate floors, double pane windows, and stainless steel appliances. A stackable washer/dryer is in the unit.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Montecito-Happy Valley
78 Ridge Ave
78 Ridge Avenue, San Rafael, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2352 sqft
Designer Dominican 4BD/3BA - Mt. Tam Views! Awesome Backyard! FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.
1 of 13
Last updated July 19 at 09:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club
371 Margarita Drive
371 Margarita Drive, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
2700 sqft
Fully Furnished View Home in Country Club San Rafael -FOUNDATION - This fully FURNISHED (SHORT TERM) hillside home in the Upper Dominican/Country Club area of sunny San Rafael is available Now to end of OCTOBER 2019 ONLY!!! (Short term only,
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CA