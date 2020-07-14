All apartments in San Francisco
721 GEARY Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

721 GEARY Apartments

721 Geary Street · (415) 569-3861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

721 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$3,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 05 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 721 GEARY Apartments.

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Downtown is a crowd pleaser. Retail hustle and business bustle keep Union Square and the Financial District buzzing with activity all day. By night, the heart of the city is single and ready to mingle. Endless entertainment options make it easy to fall for the vibrant urban vibe. World-class restaurants, trendsetting bars, and thumping music venues keep ‘em coming back for more.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachievers who consistently go above and beyond. At RentSFNow, we will find you a place to thrive, not just live.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 GEARY Apartments have any available units?
721 GEARY Apartments has 2 units available starting at $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 GEARY Apartments have?
Some of 721 GEARY Apartments's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 GEARY Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
721 GEARY Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 GEARY Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 GEARY Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 721 GEARY Apartments offer parking?
No, 721 GEARY Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 721 GEARY Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 GEARY Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 GEARY Apartments have a pool?
No, 721 GEARY Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 721 GEARY Apartments have accessible units?
No, 721 GEARY Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 721 GEARY Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 GEARY Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

