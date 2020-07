Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup oven Property Amenities courtyard elevator dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system

Downtown is a crowd pleaser. Retail hustle and business bustle keep Union Square and the Financial District buzzing with activity all day. By night the heart of the city is single and ready to mingle. Endless entertainment options make it easy to fall hard for the vibrant urban vibe. World-class restaurants, trendsetting bars, and thumping music venues keep ‘em coming back for more.



Room service, anyone? This central apartment building has Union Square flair in the midst of the city’s hottest hotels, bars and restaurants. The homey hub features hardwood floors, freshly revamped walls and enough wardrobe storage to please even the biggest closet case. City views make it a five star property.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.