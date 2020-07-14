All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:00 PM

630 Grand View Ave

630 Grand View Avenue · (415) 881-1507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 Grand View Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94114
Upper Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 630 Grand View Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
cable included
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
630 Grand View Avenue is perched between 24th and 25th Street giving a Grand View of Noe Valley at the base of Twin Peaks. It's a few short blocks from the popular 24th Street retail corridor, including Whole Foods Market, many boutique retail shops and a plethora of high-quality restaurants and cafes for easy access to that San Francisco lifestyle. This Noe Valley location is an easy walk to the Church Street light rail station for quick access to downtown San Francisco and several Palo Alto shuttle bus stops.At RentSFNow, it's about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest portfolio of properties in the city, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic charm. Modern living.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $40
restrictions: 40lb weight limit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Grand View Ave have any available units?
630 Grand View Ave has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 Grand View Ave have?
Some of 630 Grand View Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Grand View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
630 Grand View Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Grand View Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 Grand View Ave is pet friendly.
Does 630 Grand View Ave offer parking?
No, 630 Grand View Ave does not offer parking.
Does 630 Grand View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 Grand View Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Grand View Ave have a pool?
No, 630 Grand View Ave does not have a pool.
Does 630 Grand View Ave have accessible units?
No, 630 Grand View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Grand View Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Grand View Ave has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

