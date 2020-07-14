630 Grand View Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator cable included Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

630 Grand View Avenue is perched between 24th and 25th Street giving a Grand View of Noe Valley at the base of Twin Peaks. It's a few short blocks from the popular 24th Street retail corridor, including Whole Foods Market, many boutique retail shops and a plethora of high-quality restaurants and cafes for easy access to that San Francisco lifestyle. This Noe Valley location is an easy walk to the Church Street light rail station for quick access to downtown San Francisco and several Palo Alto shuttle bus stops.At RentSFNow, it's about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest portfolio of properties in the city, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic charm. Modern living.This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.