civic center
342 Apartments for rent in Civic Center, San Francisco, CA
98 Units Available
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,123
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,119
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
65 Units Available
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,764
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,171
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,443
1051 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
11 Units Available
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,098
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,110
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,613
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
1 Unit Available
324 Larkin
324 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,395
400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living in the middle of downtown San Francisco, just footsteps from Union Square. Recently renovated rooms have bathtubs and carpets. On-site laundry and media room. Close to Route 101.
7 Units Available
355 Fulton St
355 Fulton St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
403 sqft
Its prime location puts you within walking distance of the theater, opera house and City Hall, along with dozens of shopping and dining spots. Units are cable-ready and have an in-unit washer and dryer.
4 Units Available
1520 Gough
1520 Gough St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,795
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
379 sqft
One-bedroom luxury apartments just a block from the Van Ness 101 Corridor. Recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry. Building is pet-friendly with elevator. Easy access to public transit. Walk to shopping, dining.
1 Unit Available
1440 Sutter
1440 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,795
1038 sqft
Classic-style San Francisco apartment located near Japanville. All units have dishwasher, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Playground on-site, garage parking available with car charging. Pets welcome.
8 Units Available
Argenta
1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,885
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,870
1199 sqft
Just two blocks from Symphony Hall, these units offer hardwood floors, patios, bathtubs, new carpet, dishwashers, extra storage, garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more!
1 Unit Available
277 Golden Gate Avenue
277 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 277 Golden Gate Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
55 Page Street
55 Page Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newer Condo, Views, Den, Balcony, W/D, Hdwd Flrs & Pkg. | Elite Leasing - Please contact us for a video walkthrough PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $4,000/mo. Security Deposit: 1.
1 Unit Available
355 Grove Street
355 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 355 Grove Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
244 Ivy Street
244 Ivy Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
500 sqft
TOP FLOOR STYLISH 1BR/1BA CONDO UPDATED KITCHEN / BATH PRIME HAYES VALLEY - 244 Ivy Street 1BR/1BA Top Floor Condo $3,350 YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS MODERN STYLISH CONDO IN THE HEART OF HAYES VALLEY.
1 Unit Available
77 Van Ness Ave
77 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,100
838 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 77 Van Ness Ave in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Civic Center
37 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,575
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,990
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
85 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,012
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
39 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,505
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
42 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,920
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,430
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
29 Units Available
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,174
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
866 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.
24 Units Available
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,330
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,232
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,063
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
9 Units Available
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,975
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,634
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
14 Units Available
Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,044
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
777 sqft
Located a few blocks away from Union Square with easy access to the Financial District, art museums and more. Modern apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded lighting and fitness center and pool.
96 Units Available
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,675
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1034 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
86 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,317
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
25 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,355
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,657
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,896
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
