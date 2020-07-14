Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking elevator media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator media room parking on-site laundry internet access

The Tenderloin: it’s what’s for dinner. Slice into the Tenderloin’s prime restaurant and bar scene – the most eclectic in the city. Mexican hot chocolate at Un Cafecito, curry at Shalimar or late night Thai at Osha - you’ll never go hungry or thirsty in the “Loin.” Order a handcrafted nightcap at Rx, Tradition, or Whitechapel or cheer on the keyboard jockeys at PianoFight. Craving a little brain food? Indie theaters and galleries add a dash of culture to the menu.



Close to FiDi, SoMa, and The Mission, this convenient downtown location is in the heart of The City. There’s the Warfield, Pianofight, and Black Cat for music, and Popson’s burgers and Mensho Tokyo are just around the corner. This classic San Francisco building has high ceilings, is pet-friendly, and commuter-close to plenty of public transportation options.



Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as w