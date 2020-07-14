All apartments in San Francisco
516 ELLIS
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

516 ELLIS

516 Ellis Street · (415) 949-2318
Location

516 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,845

Studio · 1 Bath · 328 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$1,895

Studio · 1 Bath · 325 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 516 ELLIS.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
media room
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
The Tenderloin: it’s what’s for dinner. Slice into the Tenderloin’s prime restaurant and bar scene – the most eclectic in the city. Mexican hot chocolate at Un Cafecito, curry at Shalimar or late night Thai at Osha - you’ll never go hungry or thirsty in the “Loin.” Order a handcrafted nightcap at Rx, Tradition, or Whitechapel or cheer on the keyboard jockeys at PianoFight. Craving a little brain food? Indie theaters and galleries add a dash of culture to the menu.

Close to FiDi, SoMa, and The Mission, this convenient downtown location is in the heart of The City. There’s the Warfield, Pianofight, and Black Cat for music, and Popson’s burgers and Mensho Tokyo are just around the corner. This classic San Francisco building has high ceilings, is pet-friendly, and commuter-close to plenty of public transportation options.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as w

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$120
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; Weight limit 20 lbs
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 ELLIS have any available units?
516 ELLIS has 2 units available starting at $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 ELLIS have?
Some of 516 ELLIS's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 ELLIS currently offering any rent specials?
516 ELLIS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 ELLIS pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 ELLIS is pet friendly.
Does 516 ELLIS offer parking?
Yes, 516 ELLIS offers parking.
Does 516 ELLIS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 ELLIS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 ELLIS have a pool?
No, 516 ELLIS does not have a pool.
Does 516 ELLIS have accessible units?
No, 516 ELLIS does not have accessible units.
Does 516 ELLIS have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 ELLIS does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

